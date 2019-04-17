Nation, press await release of Mueller report Thursday

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on June 21, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP File)

Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va., on Monday, April 15, 2019. Barr told Congress last week he expects to release his redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation report "within a week." (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Wednesday the White House press area was eerily quiet ahead of the Thursday release of the Mueller report. Debra J. Saunders

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is expected to release the long-awaited report submitted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday morning.

Journalists and political operatives prepared to comb through the nearly 400-page document to see if it adhered to Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of its findings released in March – that Mueller found no collusion between Russian actors and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and that Mueller did not conclude Trump committed obstruction of justice, but also did “not exonerate him.”

Barr already had revealed the document would contain multiple redactions – a point of contention among Democrats such as House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, who had demanded that Barr release the full, unredacted report and has said he is prepared to subpoena the Department of Justice to obtain it.

Attorney General William Barr has maintained his department cannot release grand jury material, foreign intelligence information that might compromise U.S. surveillance, information related to open cases and probes or information that compromises “peripheral third parties” not charged. The redactions were color-coded to stipulate under which category redacted material fell.

The special counsel’s probe spanned 22 months, employed 19 lawyers assisted by approximately 40 FBI agents and issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and interview some 500 witnesses. When Mueller submitted the report, his office did not recommend further indictments or obtain any sealed indictments unknown to the public.

By the time Mueller wrapped up the probe, five former Trump advisers – one-time Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign adviser and Manafort consigliere Rick Gates and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos – had pleaded guilty to a laundry list of felonies, including tax fraud, bank fraud and perjury. None of the convictions against Trump associates involved coordination between the 2016 campaign and Russian actors.

One-time Trump whisperer Roger Stone, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 5 on charges that he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation.

In total, the Office of the Special Counsel issued 34 indictments, charging 13 Russian nationals and three Russian corporate entities for conspiring to commit an offense against the United States starting as early as 2014 when Russian co-conspirators began to travel across the United States during a political tour that stopped in Nevada.

