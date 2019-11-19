National security witnesses call Trump call ‘unusual’ — LIVESTREAM

A second week of impeachment hearings opened Tuesday with national security witnesses who were on a telephone call when President Trump asked the leader of Ukraine to conduct an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Jennifer Williams, left, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence testifes before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif., gives his opening statement as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP, Pool)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives his opening remarks as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP, Pool)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, talk to Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jennifer Williams, left, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, arrive to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — One top national security aide who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper.” Another said it was “unusual.” The two testified Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reached deeper into the White House.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, said they both had concerns as Trump spoke with the newly elected Ukrainian president about political investigations into Democrat Joe Biden.

“What I heard was inappropriate,” Vindman told lawmakers. He said it would be seen as a “partisan play.”

The two led off a pivotal week featuring testimony from nine witnesses as the House’s impeachment inquiry accelerates. Democrats say Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden while withholding U.S. military aid that Ukraine needed to resist Russian aggression may be grounds for removing the 45th president.

Trump says he did no such thing in his call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Democrats just want him gone.

Vindman, a 20-year military officer arrived at Capitol Hill in military blue with a chest full of service medals, and said he reported his concerns “out of a sense of duty.”

He did so, he said, “because they had significant national security implications for our country.”

Williams, a career State Department official who has worked for three presidential administrations and counts former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice a “personal hero,” said the Trump phone call was the first time she had heard anyone specifically seeking investigations from Ukraine.

The reference to Biden and his son Hunter “struck me as political in nature.”

Vindman, an immigrant who arrived in the U.S. as a toddler from Ukraine, told the panel he was grateful for “the privilege of being an American citizen and public servant, where I can live free of fear for mine and my family’s safety.”

‘Scurrilous attacks’

Gaveling open the second week of live televised hearings, the Democratic Intelligence Committee chairman leading the probe, Rep. Adam Schiff, noted that Trump tweeted against Williams over the weekend and Vindman has seen “far more scurrilous attacks” on his character by the president’s allies.

Schiff, who has warned that the president’s attacks on others in the impeachment inquiry could be seen as intimidation, said the witnesses “are here because they were subpoenaed to appear, not because they are for or against impeachment. That question is for Congress.”

The top Republican on the committee, Rep. David Nunes, swiftly turned to trying to prompt the witnesses to name the still-anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about the phone call led the House to launch the impeachment inquiry.

Nunes asked the witnesses who else they talked to about their concerns, bearing down once Vindman acknowledged one was from the intelligence community.

“I do not know who the whistleblower is,” Vindman said. He has previously said it is not him.

Nunes pressed: “You can plead the fifth, but you’re here to answer questions.”

“These proceedings will not be used to out the whistleblower,” Schiff said.

For a long stretch of questioning, the Republicans’ lead counsel probed Vindman’s loyalty, asking at one point about an offer from a Ukrainian official to become the country’s defense minister.

Vindman called it “comical” and said he swiftly reported it up his chain of command.

“I’m an American,” Vindman testified. “And I immediately dismissed these offers.”

Williams testified the Trump phone call was unlike about a dozen others she had heard from presidents over her career. Vindman said Trump’s remarks strayed from the talking points prepared for the president.

“Without hesitation, I knew I had to report this,” Vindman testified. “It was inappropriate, it was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent.”

Both noted the use of the word “Burisma” on the call. That was a reference to the gas company in Ukraine where Hunter Biden served on the board.

They both said Zelenskiy had mentioned it on the call, but testified it was missing from the rough transcript released by the White House.

At the time of the call, the officials were just beginning to make the link with the stalled military aid, $391 million approved by Congress, that Ukraine was relying on as it confronts neighboring Russia.

Special envoy to testify

Also testifying Tuesday will be Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine who has said he never heard or saw anything that would imply a quid pro quo in the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy.

Volker and Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, helped arrange the telephone conversation between the two presidents.

Along with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Volker and Sondland were considered the “three amigos” who worked with the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to promote policies sought by Trump that were not advocated by the State Department.

In amended testimony, Sondland conceded that he made comments to Zelenskiy’s staff that release of $400 million in previously approved military aid was tied to the investigations.

It is the second week of impeachment hearings being held by the House Intelligence Committee, which is hearing testimony and reviewing documents as the Democrat-controlled House moves toward a vote on impeachment.

Republicans have backed the president, and a House vote on articles of impeachment would require a trial in the GOP-controlled Senate and a two-thirds majority vote to remove the president.

Last week’s hearings featured the testimony of former U.S. ambassador Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who said she was the victim of a smear campaign launched by Trump loyalists and removed because of her opposition to the unofficial agenda in Ukraine pushed by Giuliani.

Her testimony was backed by Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and Foreign Service officer George Kent, who were concerned about a rogue operation being waged by Ukraine and connected to a former Ukrainian official removed over corruption allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.