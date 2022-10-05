National small business group endorses Laxalt

The National Federation of Independent Business announced its endorsement of U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt during a small event in Reno Tuesday.

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt greets supporters prior to a panel discussing energy policy outside Rebel Oil’s terminal in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

RENO — A national small business advocacy group announced its endorsement of U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt during an event in Reno Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business, represented by its state director, Randi Thompson, threw its support behind Laxalt because of “Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s voting record,” pointing to her support of the Inflation Reduction Act and unions.

“She voted with small businesses 21 percent of the time. That’s it,” Thompson said. “Her voting record is consistent. She is not supporting small businesses.”

Thompson said 8,162 small businesses have shuttered their doors following the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Laxalt said COVID-19 shutdowns and policies from President Joe Biden were to blame for the rising prices hurting small businesses, including the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Five weeks ago, Senator [Cortez] Masto could have made the decision to not vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, but she voted for more spending when Nevada was already facing all-time highs,” he said.

The former attorney general pointed to crime as another issue causing difficulty for small businesses and touted the endorsement of several law enforcement groups his campaign has received.

“Senator [Cortez] Masto has said she believed law enforcement was systemically racist and needs to be reformed,” he said. “That’s why small businesses believe that a former top cop can do a better job of trying to keep our community and our small businesses safe.”

Cortez Masto has received law-enforcement backing, too, including from the Nevada Police Union, which represents highway patrol troopers, capitol and university police and state parole and probation officers, as well as the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers and the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition.

