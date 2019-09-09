96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada AG Aaron Ford joins Google antitrust lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2019 - 3:56 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Nevada is joining 48 states, Puerto Rico and District of Columbia in an antitrust probe of tech giant Google’s dominance in digital advertising and search traffic, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday.

The bipartisan, multistate effort is being led by Texas and that state’s Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, and was announced Monday on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. Among states, only California and Alabama did not join.

Ford, in a statement, cited Google’s predominance in all aspects of the day-to-day digital life of consumers — from making online purchases and paying bills to staying connected with friends and family.

“This investigation will uncover whether Google’s business practices are negatively affecting individuals and businesses,” Ford said, adding that he was “encouraged that such a large coalition is united in this initiative.”

Paxton, in an announcement from his office, said experts from each state would work with federal authorities to assess competition for online services such as search to “ensure that Americans have access to free digital markets.”

“There is nothing wrong with a business becoming the biggest game in town if it does so through free-market competition, but we have seen evidence that Google’s business practices may have undermined consumer choice, stifled innovation, violated users’ privacy, and put Google in control of the flow and dissemination of online information,” Paxton said in a statement.

Last week, as word of the state-level probe surfaced, Google also disclosed that the Justice Department also was eyeing the company’s online platforms.

“We have answered many questions on these issues over many years, in the United States as well as overseas, across many aspects of our business, so this is not new for us,” Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president for global affairs wrote in a Friday blog post. “The DOJ has asked us to provide information about these past investigations, and we expect state attorneys general will ask similar questions. We have always worked constructively with regulators and we will continue to do so.”

Attorneys general from eight states and the District of Columbia led by New York announced a similar probe of Facebook on Friday. Nevada is not involved that effort. Together the Google-Facebook duopoly controls about three-fifths of the U.S. digital advertising market.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
THE LATEST
A cashier rings up a marijuana sale at the Essence cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. (John Loch ...
Nevada marijuana official placed on leave
By / RJ

A top Nevada marijuana official who has faced criticism over his conduct during the state’s cannabis licensing process was placed on administrative leave last week.

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto ...
Afghanistan peace process in disarray after failed Trump plan
By Deb Riechmann, Matthew Lee and Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel a secret negotiation with the Taliban and Afghan leaders has thrown the peace process into disarray two days before the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows North ...
North Korea wants ‘satisfactory’ US proposals to resume nuke talks
The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday it’s willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September, but only if the U.S. comes to the negotiating table with satisfactory new proposals.

President Donald Trump, right, drives a golf cart during a round of golf at the Trump National ...
Trump to address GOP lawmakers at Baltimore retreat
The Associated Press

The visit will come after Trump’s attacks on Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore-area district earlier this summer.

In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Cen ...
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
By Meg Kinnard The Associated Press

Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.