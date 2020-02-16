56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada caucuses test candidates with Latino voters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2020 - 3:48 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Nevada caucuses pose the first major test for Democratic presidential candidates with Latinos, who make up a third of the state’s population and have become an important voting bloc in the state.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has polled higher than other candidates with Hispanics nationally and received strong support in Iowa and New Hampshire from Latino communities.

But his support also comes from a younger demographic of voters, including Latinos, while former Vice President Joe Biden has support among older Hispanics and minority voters more likely to participate in caucuses and primaries.

“I think Nevada is the state that will tell us what we are going to see on Super Tuesday,” said Colin Strother, a Democratic campaign strategist and consultant not currently working with any presidential campaign.

And despite Sanders’ front-runner status, Strother said, “There are some red flags, some orange cones, obstacles for Bernie.”

Sanders’ record on immigration, a top issue in the minority community, is likely to face scrutiny.

A Senate vote by Sanders on a comprehensive immigration reform became an issue in the Democratic presidential race four years ago.

Sanders and Joe Biden were on opposite sides of a 2007 Senate vote that killed a bipartisan bill supported by Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. Hillary Clinton.

Opposition to guest worker visas sought by high-technology companies was cited by Sanders as his reason to join Republicans in a 62-34 vote that doomed the bill.

But that legislation also have granted a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Although Sanders doesn’t oppose that, his vote helped kill the bill.

Pushing wages down?

Following the vote, Sanders told the “Lou Dobbs This Week” show on CNN that he opposed “millions of people coming into this country as guest workers who will work for lower wages than American workers and drive wages down even lower than they are now.”

Ali Noorani, executive director with the immigration advocacy group America is Better, said Sanders’ desire to undermine that bill over guest worker visas also scuttled proposals like citizenship, which “took a good solution off the table for millions of immigrants.”

Noorani said a lot of those immigrants are still in the United States with extended families who are citizens “and voting this year.”

Sanders also has called for the breakup of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which Noorani said are “not reasonable policy solutions.”

Sanders has since become aggressive in his outreach to Latinos. He is supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., one of the most high-profile Latinas serving in Congress. Another high-profile Latina, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, told the Review-Journal this month that she does not plan to endorse a candidate before the caucuses.

Having it both ways

Meanwhile, the Sanders campaign defended his 2007 vote as one that bucked a proposal backed by President George W. Bush and favored by large corporations that “exploit immigrant workers.”

Along with national Latino groups and organized labor, “Bernie opposed Bush’s flawed immigration ‘reform’ bill because it lacked badly needed protections for immigrant workers,” said Josh Orton, the Sanders campaign national policy director.

“Bernie has always believed in a family-based immigration system based in human and civil rights,” Orton said.

Noorani said failure to address immigration reform without work visas, only family-based visas, “doesn’t really solve the problem.”

“He’s trying to have it both ways,” Noorani said.

Leading in the polls

So far, Sanders is the favorite among Latino voters nationwide, according to recent polls.

A Morning Consult poll last week showed Sanders with 48 percent support among Hispanics nationally, followed by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, 17 percent, Biden, 13 percent, Pete Buttigieg, 8 percent, and Elizabeth Warren, 7 percent. The poll had a margin of error of plus- or minus-2 percentage points.

Bloomberg is not on the caucus ballot in Nevada.

In a poll released by the Review-Journal on Friday, Sanders had 25 percent support, compared with 18 percent for Biden and 13 percent for Warren. The margin of error was 4.8 percent.

Right now, Sanders is “doing the best job” reaching out to Nevada Latinos, said Domingo Garcia, League of United Latin American Citizens president.

And Biden has called it a “mistake” during the Obama administration when deportations of undocumented immigrants were ramped up to levels higher than under previous Republican and Democratic administrations.

But demographics could give Biden a window to resurrect his campaign with support from older voters more likely to turn out to political caucuses and primaries, including Hispanics.

“I think Biden is running better with older Latino voters and organizations,” Strother said.

Immigration top issue

Among Latinos, immigration ranks as a top issue for the minority community, along with health care, the economy and education, according to Latino Decisions, a national polling and research firm that concentrates on the minority community.

Noorani said immigration plans put out by Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Bloomberg address family- and employer-based immigration needs, but do not call for abolishing federal agencies.

Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren have released few details about immigration proposals, Noorani said.

Warren has enlisted the help of former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who as a presidential candidate was outspoken for immigration reform.

Klobuchar, who performed well in Iowa and New Hampshire, where the populations are 90 percent and 93 percent white, respectively, also will be tested with a more ethnically diverse voting population in Nevada, Strother said. Neither she nor businessman Tom Steyer could name the Mexican president when asked during a forum televised on Telemundo in Las Vegas. Buttigieg was the only candidate of the three to answer correctly: Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Hispanics make up 29 percent of Nevada’s population of more than 3 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019. Some 19 percent of the state’s population is foreign-born.

Of the state’s Latino population, 79 percent live in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and suburbs, and 13 percent reside in Washoe County, home to the state’s second-largest city, Reno, according to Mi Familia Vota Nevada, a Latino civic engagement organization.

Nevada Democratic leaders say Latinos will be influential in the outcome of the caucuses.

Strategists like Strother said the results could define the strength of candidates as the race heads next to South Carolina, and then to Super Tuesday, on March 3, when a third of pledged delegates will be decided.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
2020 candidates rally in Southern Nevada ahead of caucus - VIDEO
2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders held rallies all over Southern Nevada on Saturday ahead of the Democratic caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First day of early voting - VIDEO
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.
Biden and Sully Sullenberger speak in Henderson - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and famed pilot Sully Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch to get out the vote for early voting for the Nevada caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential candidates - VIDEO
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the presidential field by a solid margin among likely Democratic caucus-goers heading into Nevada’s four-day early voting period, with with 25 percent of respondents expressing support. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: caucus vs. primary - VIDEO
A new Nevada Poll finds two-thirds of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus events Leading up to Caucus Day 2020 - VIDEOl
As presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas, here's a look at events, dates and times for the days leading up to Nevada's Caucus Day 2020 on Feb. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Paper option helps speed Nevada caucuses early voting on Day 2
By Shea Johnson and Dalton LaFerney / RJ

A Democratic party spokesperson said the party believed Saturday went well overall and that having a paper backup option used by some precincts to speed up the process was a planned contingency.

Crew members make adjustments to Joe Nemecheck's car sponsored by Patriots PAC of America durin ...
Trump making pit stop at Daytona 500 before heading West
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Trump will be only the second president to attend the Daytona 500 after President George W. Bush, who also appeared at the race during his reelection year.

 
Democratic presidential candidates speak at Las Vegas gala
RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke during the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

 
Sullenberger joins Joe Biden at Henderson rally — VIDEO
RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden and famous pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson on Friday night to “get out the vote” for early voting for the Nevada caucus.