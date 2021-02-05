Nevada climbs out of bottom in administering vaccine, CDC says

Nevada no longer has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates per capita in the U.S., according to federal data released Thursday.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Silver State had consistently ranked among the bottom five states at administering vaccine for weeks. It now ranks 12th worst, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

About 9,467 of every 100,000 Nevadans have received their first vaccine dose. Neighboring states California, Arizona and Idaho all ranked behind Nevada in the new report.

CDC data shows that Nevada has received one of the lowest allocations of vaccine per capita in the nation, according to a Review-Journal analysis.

