Nevada delegation evacuated during protest

Nevada lawmakers were escorted from the House and Senate and sheltered in their offices and safe places Wednesday when rioters stormed the Capitol.

The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Nevada lawmakers were escorted from the House and Senate and sheltered in their offices and safe places Wednesday when rioters stormed the Capitol following a raucous rally where President Donald Trump ordered supporters to march.

Windows were broken and rioters dashed past overwhelmed Capitol Police, forcing an evacuation of lawmakers and a suspension of challenges in the House and Senate to the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence was whisked from the Senate where debate was underway. Minutes later, the rioters broke into the chamber and wandered around the august legislative floor wearing masks and holding Trump banners.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was in the Senate when the rioters breached security. She was led away from harm.

“Senator Rosen is in a secure location and no longer in the Senate chamber,” said Jorge Silva, a Rosen spokesman.

House and Senate leaders were waiting for Capitol Police and reinforcements to clear the building so they could finish the constitutional process of counting Electoral College votes sent to Washington by the states.

“History made today for all the wrong reasons. Shameful,” Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said of the rioters who violently broke into the Capitol. Amodei reported that he and his staff were safe.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., called the events at the Capitol “unAmerican and unacceptable.”

The violence began as a Republican group of Trump loyalists in the House and Senate challenged the Electoral Vote on the unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, dispelled in 62 federal court rulings in swing states including Nevada.

Trump used public and videotaped appearances Wednesday repeated the claim that the election was stolen, but encouraged protesters to “go home” and to respect Capitol Police officers.

“As I shelter in place, lawless domestic terrorists encouraged by the President of the United States are attempting to destroy our democracy,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., wrote on Twitter. “They will not succeed.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., also accused the president of inciting the violence.

“This is deeply concerning, unacceptable and there must be full accountability for all those involved,” Horsford said in a statement released by his office.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., reported that she and her staff were sheltered and safe, and thanked Capitol Police for “protecting us and our Democratic institutions.”

The last time the Capitol was breached by violent invaders was by the British in 1814, during the War of 1812, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

