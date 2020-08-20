103°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Nevada Democrats celebrate Harris’ nomination as VP

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2020 - 7:37 pm
 

Several Nevada Democratic leaders shared their excitement Wednesday for the official nomination of California Sen. Kamala Harris as the party’s vice presidential candidate during a virtual watch party ahead of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

“Let’s recognize the history that we’re making tonight when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination to be our party’s vice presidential candidate,” said State Sen. Pat Spearman, who was an early and vocal supporter of Harris’ presidential run.

“We are calling — with the elevation of Kamala Harris as our vice presidential nominee — we are calling for justice to roll down like a mighty river and righteousness stream,” Spearman said.

Spearman was joined by Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall in calling not just for the recognition of Harris’ history-making nomination as the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major-party ticket, but for voters to work every day toward electing Harris and presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Marshall also encouraged Nevadans to vote early and utilize vote-by-mail.

“Your vote is your voice, and we know it’s your ability to make a difference in Nevada,” Marshall said.

Elected leaders at similar watch parties on Monday and Tuesday focused some of their attention on criticizing President Donald Trump, but Wednesday’s speakers hardly mentioned him as they called for the celebration of women and people of color in the political process.

Sen. Jacky Rosen only indirectly acknowledged Trump as she pledged to protect the U.S. Postal Service and the state’s vote-by-mail laws, which she said are under attack.

“This administration is doing everything it possibly can to take away or make your right to vote more difficult,” Rosen said.

The senator said seniors and veterans in Nevada rely on the Postal Service for the Social Security checks and medication delivery.

Rosen will question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a Senate hearing on Friday, she added, saying she would “get to the bottom of” recent cutbacks at the Postal Service.

The Trump campaign has declined to comment on the Democrats’ daily watch parties.

Actor BD Wong joined the state’s elected officials to voice his support for the women running Nevada and Harris, whose nomination will mean a lot to him personally, he said.

“(Harris’) presence as an Asian American candidate for vice president is very powerful to all of us who are Asian-American/Pacific Islander and who are struggling with that sense of whether we feel like we belong here or not,” Wong said.

“When I see someone who represents me in a formative position, such as Kamala Harris’ tonight, I have a sense of hope that I didn’t have before.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 19, ...
Trump praises QAnon conspiracists, appreciates support
By Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Amanda Seitz The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the supporters of QAnon, a convoluted, pro-Trump conspiracy theory, and suggested he appreciates their support of his candidacy.

 
Kamala Harris headlines historic night at Democratic convention
By Steve Peoples, Michelle L. Price and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

In her prepared remarks, Kamala Harris said the nation is at a critical point, struggling under President Trump’s “chaos,” “incompetence”and “callousness.”

FILE--Assemblywoman Dina Neal D-North Las Vegas, prepares for a joint meeting of the Senate Fin ...
Nevada Democrats praise women’s progress, denounce Trump
By / RJ

Nevada Democratic leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual watch party prior to the second night of the Democratic National Convention, and speakers keyed in on the role of women in politics on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Nev., walks to the Senate Chamber during the second day of the Nevada Le ...
Cancela, rising stars highlight Day 2 of Democratic convention
By / RJ

Democrats unveiled a distinctly new kind of convention keynote Tuesday to showcase the party’s future and its rising stars including Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Rep. Connor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Nevada’s first Latina state Sen. Yvanna Cancela.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada joins lawsuit over U.S. Postal Service changes
By / RJ

Nevada joined a multi-state lawsuit filed Tuesday challenging recent changes made to the U.S. Postal Service that Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said threaten mail delivery for Nevadans as the state prepares for an expanded mail-in general election this fall.