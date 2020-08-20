Nevada Democrats celebrate Harris’ nomination as VP

“Let’s recognize the history that we’re making tonight when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination to be our party’s vice presidential candidate,” said State Sen. Pat Spearman.

Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Several Nevada Democratic leaders shared their excitement Wednesday for the official nomination of California Sen. Kamala Harris as the party’s vice presidential candidate during a virtual watch party ahead of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

“Let’s recognize the history that we’re making tonight when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination to be our party’s vice presidential candidate,” said State Sen. Pat Spearman, who was an early and vocal supporter of Harris’ presidential run.

“We are calling — with the elevation of Kamala Harris as our vice presidential nominee — we are calling for justice to roll down like a mighty river and righteousness stream,” Spearman said.

Spearman was joined by Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall in calling not just for the recognition of Harris’ history-making nomination as the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major-party ticket, but for voters to work every day toward electing Harris and presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Marshall also encouraged Nevadans to vote early and utilize vote-by-mail.

“Your vote is your voice, and we know it’s your ability to make a difference in Nevada,” Marshall said.

Elected leaders at similar watch parties on Monday and Tuesday focused some of their attention on criticizing President Donald Trump, but Wednesday’s speakers hardly mentioned him as they called for the celebration of women and people of color in the political process.

Sen. Jacky Rosen only indirectly acknowledged Trump as she pledged to protect the U.S. Postal Service and the state’s vote-by-mail laws, which she said are under attack.

“This administration is doing everything it possibly can to take away or make your right to vote more difficult,” Rosen said.

The senator said seniors and veterans in Nevada rely on the Postal Service for the Social Security checks and medication delivery.

Rosen will question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a Senate hearing on Friday, she added, saying she would “get to the bottom of” recent cutbacks at the Postal Service.

The Trump campaign has declined to comment on the Democrats’ daily watch parties.

Actor BD Wong joined the state’s elected officials to voice his support for the women running Nevada and Harris, whose nomination will mean a lot to him personally, he said.

“(Harris’) presence as an Asian American candidate for vice president is very powerful to all of us who are Asian-American/Pacific Islander and who are struggling with that sense of whether we feel like we belong here or not,” Wong said.

“When I see someone who represents me in a formative position, such as Kamala Harris’ tonight, I have a sense of hope that I didn’t have before.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.