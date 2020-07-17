Nevada Democrats propose raising taxes on mining

Assembly Democrats Thursday planned to introduce a new plan to raise taxes on the state’s long-dominant mining industry, cutting out billions of dollars in business deductions they can currently claim to lower their taxes.

The Nevada Senate chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent, Pool)

CARSON CITY — Assembly Democrats on Thursday introduced a new plan to raise taxes on the state’s long-dominant mining industry, cutting out billions of dollars in business deductions they can currently claim to lower their taxes.

The move comes as the Legislature, meeting in special session in Carson City, struggles with few options for filling a $1.2 billion budget hole short of drastic spending cuts.

The proposal, expected to be introduced Thursday night in the Assembly, would put a 60 percent cap on deductions afforded to mining companies, according to a draft of the bill.

The hurdle for the bill could be politics. Because it would increase state revenue, the measure requires a two-thirds majority to pass in both houses. If the vote breaks along party lines, Democrats could likely push the measure through the Assembly, but one Republican vote against it in the Senate would see it fail.

“I think the point is that we are all in a pretty dire situation in terms of the state and our economy and I think it’s about time that we have everybody step up,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, told reporters Thursday night.

“When there are times where we know that folks can pay some and we can restore services and we can talk about things like investing in education,” she added.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, said that he doesn’t support the proposal, and criticized Democrats for rolling it out in the evening hours on what could be the final day of the special session.

“$1.2 billion budget shortfall and they’re going for $60 million?” Settelmeyer said. “Last day of session? Seems like a political stunt to bring something like this on Day 9,” he added.

Sisolak open to taxes

Gov. Steve Sisolak said last week he would sign on to a new tax to help the state out of the revenue hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he left it up to the Legislature to propose a plan. If passed by the Legislature and signed by Sisolak, new tax revenue would help the state stave off potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to education and health care programs.

The tax measure was introduced on the ninth day of the special session, as lawmakers also took up bills to create furloughs for state workers and cut some $536 million from state agencies.

The rules on mining taxes date to 1872 and are part of the state constitution. They set a cap on on how much mining companies can pay in taxes, limiting it to a range of 2 to 5 percent of their gross proceeds, minus deductions. The deductions, unlike the tax cap itself, are subject to revision by the Legislature. (Voters very narrowly rejected an effort to repeal the mining cap that appeared on the 2014 ballot. That measure failed by just 3,209 votes statewide.)

To calculate the tax, mining companies report the market value of the minerals they mine and deduct their extraction costs. Those deductions include allowances for transportation, refining, equipment, insurance, depreciation and other expenses.

In 2019, total gross proceeds for the Nevada industry were $7.6 billion and net proceeds were $2.3 billion. The net amount was taxed at a rate of 4.9 percent, generating $122.7 million in revenue, half of which went to the state and the other half to counties. That amount paid to the state represents 1.5 percent of the state’s general fund revenue, though mining companies say their total tax contribution is around 7 percent of general fund revenue when sales and other taxes are included.

Old idea, recycled

This is not the first time that mining tax deductions have come into the Democrats’ crosshairs as a fix for the state’s funding woes. During the Great Recession, the Legislature took up a similar bill in 2011 proposed by then-Assemblywoman Peggy Pierce, a Democrat.

Pierce at the time compared the structure of Nevada’s mining tax system to “barbarism” because it doesn’t generate enough money to adequately pay for schools and social services. Lawmakers never took a full vote on Pierce’s bill.

At the time, Pierce’s bill would have generated an additional $80 million in tax revenue.

The price of gold has spiked in 16 percent in the last six months amid the global coronavirus pandemic and related economic shutdowns, hitting a nine-year high last week and hovering around $1,800 an ounce. In 2019, gold and silver mining comprised 90 percent of gross mining proceeds in Nevada. Of the amount of taxes paid to the state, 96 percent came from mining those two metals.

