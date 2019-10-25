Nevada Dems add five new early voting locations for caucus

The Nevada Democratic Party announced five additional early voting sites on Friday for its Feb. 22 caucus, including several locations to provide more options for Native American voters.

The Nevada Democratic Party on Friday announced five additional early voting sites for its Feb. 22 caucus, including several locations geared toward providing more options for Native American voters.

The party had previously announced 72 sites through which voters could participate in the caucusing process by submitting their choices for president from Feb. 15-18. This will be the first year that Nevadans can participate outside of the standard caucus, and Nevada is the first caucus state to implement early voting.

The new locations will be:

— The Las Vegas Indian Center, 2300 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas

— Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S. Water St. in Henderson

— Washoe Housing Authority, 1588 Watasheamu Road in Gardnerville

— Hungry Valley Recreation Center, 340 Eagle Canyon Drive in the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

Nevada Democrats had hoped to add a telephonic caucusing option in 2020 as well, but the national party scrapped the idea for all states due to cybersecurity concerns.

