108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada Dems slam Trump, GOP after weekend of mass shootings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 4:32 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Sadness shifted to rage on Sunday after two mass shootings over the weekend focused the nation on a plague of gun violence and hate crimes that appear to have escalated in recent years.

Democrats blamed President Donald Trump for fanning the flames of white nationalism and for the attack in El Paso, Texas, while others urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to call the Senate back from recess and pass a House-approved gun background check bill.

“I stand ready to pass the common-sense, House-passed bill that closes background check loopholes,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. “I hope my colleagues join me.”

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., called McConnell a coward for not bringing up the background check bill.

“The House has passed smart gun safety bills, but Mitch McConnell is a coward. Plain and simple. He won’t act unless we force his hand,” Lee said.

McConnell was recuperating from a broken shoulder at home in Kentucky and did not respond to Democratic lawmakers’ requests to call the Senate back in session.

Trump, who ordered flags flown at half-staff, spoke briefly to reporters while traveling back from his New Jersey golf resort to the White House.

“Hate has no place in our country,” Trump said, announcing that he would address the issue of gun violence and the shootings on Monday in Washington.

The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, less than 13 hours apart, left 29 dead and follows a similar tragedy at a Gilroy, California, garlic festival that claimed three lives a week earlier.

Three mass shootings in one week.

“I have no more words. I only have anger,” said Gabrielle Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who became a gun control advocate after she was shot in the head while meeting with constituents at a Tucson strip mall in 2011.

Giffords, a Democrat, helped push for Nevada gun control measures after the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Legislature passed several gun control laws that were signed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak this year.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said that “in less than a week we’ve had three communities forever scarred by mass shootings. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, told CNN on Sunday that he believed Trump is a white nationalist because of the divisive rhetoric and actions.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro of San Antonio, said a president should rise to the challenge to protect Americans in times like these.

“Instead, Donald Trump fans the flames of bigotry and white supremacy,” Castro said. “From day one, calling Mexican immigrants ‘rapists and criminals,’ he made the choice to divide people for his political benefit. Now we see the result.”

The president was denounced by Democrats and Republicans following a white nationalist march in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one woman was killed. The president did not condemn neo-Nazi marchers who had chanted anti-Semitic slogans.

In brief comments Sunday, Trump offered “condolences to all” and praised law enforcement in El Paso and Dayton where the mass shootings occurred. He said he had spoken to the governors of Texas and Ohio, as well as Attorney General William Barr.

“A lot of things are being done right now as we speak,” Trump said, without offering specifics. “We’ve got to get this stopped. This has been going on for years in our country.”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said the country owes the people of Dayton, the victims and their families, “more than this.”

“Gun violence is a public health crisis in this country. It’s far past time we start acting like it,” Titus said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rall ...
Joe Biden stumps in Henderson after Las Vegas forum
By / RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in Southern Nevada on Saturday, following his appearance at a presidential candidate forum sponsored by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.