Nevada Dems slam Trump, GOP after weekend of mass shootings

Mourners gather at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Several law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

Sherie Gramlich reacts during a vigil for victims of a mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a shopping complex Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON — Sadness shifted to rage on Sunday after two mass shootings over the weekend focused the nation on a plague of gun violence and hate crimes that appear to have escalated in recent years.

Democrats blamed President Donald Trump for fanning the flames of white nationalism and for the attack in El Paso, Texas, while others urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to call the Senate back from recess and pass a House-approved gun background check bill.

“I stand ready to pass the common-sense, House-passed bill that closes background check loopholes,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. “I hope my colleagues join me.”

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., called McConnell a coward for not bringing up the background check bill.

“The House has passed smart gun safety bills, but Mitch McConnell is a coward. Plain and simple. He won’t act unless we force his hand,” Lee said.

McConnell was recuperating from a broken shoulder at home in Kentucky and did not respond to Democratic lawmakers’ requests to call the Senate back in session.

Trump, who ordered flags flown at half-staff, spoke briefly to reporters while traveling back from his New Jersey golf resort to the White House.

“Hate has no place in our country,” Trump said, announcing that he would address the issue of gun violence and the shootings on Monday in Washington.

The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, less than 13 hours apart, left 29 dead and follows a similar tragedy at a Gilroy, California, garlic festival that claimed three lives a week earlier.

Three mass shootings in one week.

“I have no more words. I only have anger,” said Gabrielle Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who became a gun control advocate after she was shot in the head while meeting with constituents at a Tucson strip mall in 2011.

Giffords, a Democrat, helped push for Nevada gun control measures after the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Legislature passed several gun control laws that were signed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak this year.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said that “in less than a week we’ve had three communities forever scarred by mass shootings. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, told CNN on Sunday that he believed Trump is a white nationalist because of the divisive rhetoric and actions.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro of San Antonio, said a president should rise to the challenge to protect Americans in times like these.

“Instead, Donald Trump fans the flames of bigotry and white supremacy,” Castro said. “From day one, calling Mexican immigrants ‘rapists and criminals,’ he made the choice to divide people for his political benefit. Now we see the result.”

The president was denounced by Democrats and Republicans following a white nationalist march in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one woman was killed. The president did not condemn neo-Nazi marchers who had chanted anti-Semitic slogans.

In brief comments Sunday, Trump offered “condolences to all” and praised law enforcement in El Paso and Dayton where the mass shootings occurred. He said he had spoken to the governors of Texas and Ohio, as well as Attorney General William Barr.

“A lot of things are being done right now as we speak,” Trump said, without offering specifics. “We’ve got to get this stopped. This has been going on for years in our country.”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said the country owes the people of Dayton, the victims and their families, “more than this.”

“Gun violence is a public health crisis in this country. It’s far past time we start acting like it,” Titus said.

