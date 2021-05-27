91°F
Politics and Government

Nevada Donor Network asked for documentation for Knights, Raiders tickets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 11:24 am
 
(Nevada Donor Network)
(Nevada Donor Network)

Expanding its probe of the organ transplant industry, a congressional subcommittee on Thursday requested documentation from Nevada Donor Network of its expenses.

In a letter to the Nevada group’s chief executive, subcommittee members wrote that they want to determine whether Medicare had reimbursed costs unrelated to organ acquisition or patient care.

In particular, the subcommittee seeks documentation related to the purchase by the not-for-profit group of season tickets for the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders games, costs the organization previously has said were paid for through donations.

After reviewing Medicare cost reports, the subcommittee determined that “season tickets to professional sports games and board retreats to California wine country do not directly appear anywhere on the cost reports,” according to a letter to Chief Executive Joseph Ferreira.

The letter is from U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill,, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and subcommittee member U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

Other areas under investigation are executive compensation and whether Medicare could have paid for organ transplant expenses unrelated to Medicare recipients.

Nevada Donor Network previously said that it would cooperate with the congressional inquiry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

