Nevada gig worker site, call center to be temporarily down Friday evening

The website for gig workers to file unemployment insurance claims will be temporarily shut down starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The Alorica call center will also not be accepting calls.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website (DETR)

The website for gig workers to file unemployment insurance claims will be temporarily shut down starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The Alorica call center will also not be accepting calls.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilition announced Thursday it would be performing maintenance on the EmployNV website for “the necessary PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) payment system integration” and conducting training with call center representatives.

The call center and website are expected to be operational by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.