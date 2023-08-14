Nevada GOP 2024 presidential caucus slated for Feb. 8

The Nevada Republican Party announced it will hold a caucus in 2024 two days after the state-run presidential preference primary.

Rain falls as individuals arrive to register for the caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Individuals wait in line to register to caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

The Nevada Republican Party announced it will hold its presidential caucus Feb. 8, two days after the state’s presidential preference primary.

“This event marks a crucial step in shaping the Republican nomination process for President and amplifies Nevada’s significance in the national political landscape,” the party said in a statement Monday.

The “First in the West Caucus” will provide Nevada voters the opportunity to engage with the candidates, discuss issues and voice their opinions on the direction of the Republican Party, the statement said.

Presidential candidates have a filing window from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, the party said.

In July, the party’s chairman, Michael McDonald, informed the Las Vegas Review-Journal of its plans to hold a caucus, despite the state running a presidential preference primary for both Democrats and Republicans. The dual elections could cause confusion for Nevada Republican voters.

