98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Nevada GOP 2024 presidential caucus slated for Feb. 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 11:02 am
 
Rain falls as individuals arrive to register for the caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Cen ...
Rain falls as individuals arrive to register for the caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Individuals wait in line to register to caucus ...
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Individuals wait in line to register to caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

The Nevada Republican Party announced it will hold its presidential caucus Feb. 8, two days after the state’s presidential preference primary.

“This event marks a crucial step in shaping the Republican nomination process for President and amplifies Nevada’s significance in the national political landscape,” the party said in a statement Monday.

The “First in the West Caucus” will provide Nevada voters the opportunity to engage with the candidates, discuss issues and voice their opinions on the direction of the Republican Party, the statement said.

Presidential candidates have a filing window from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, the party said.

In July, the party’s chairman, Michael McDonald, informed the Las Vegas Review-Journal of its plans to hold a caucus, despite the state running a presidential preference primary for both Democrats and Republicans. The dual elections could cause confusion for Nevada Republican voters.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada GOP 2024 presidential caucus slated for Feb. 8
Nevada GOP 2024 presidential caucus slated for Feb. 8
2
‘An example to the Western US’: Water conservation at forefront of Nevada’s economic future
‘An example to the Western US’: Water conservation at forefront of Nevada’s economic future
3
Here’s what legislators did to address mental health issues in Nevada
Here’s what legislators did to address mental health issues in Nevada
4
Decision on nearly $4B grant for Vegas-to-SoCal high speed rail expected soon
Decision on nearly $4B grant for Vegas-to-SoCal high speed rail expected soon
5
Agency withholds data about police certification, employment history from journalists
Agency withholds data about police certification, employment history from journalists
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance Wednesday, July 26, 2023 ...
Hunter Biden investigation deepens as special counsel appointed
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited “extraordinary circumstances” in naming the special counsel to investigate financial dealings by President Joe Biden’s son.

More stories
GOP presidential candidate canceled Nevada appearances
GOP presidential candidate canceled Nevada appearances
Nonpartisans now make up largest voting bloc in Nevada
Nonpartisans now make up largest voting bloc in Nevada
Clark County GOP Chairman Jesse Law faces two challengers in upcoming election
Clark County GOP Chairman Jesse Law faces two challengers in upcoming election
Clark County Democrats elect new leadership
Clark County Democrats elect new leadership
‘Too early’: Some Nevada GOP leaders wait to back presidential candidate
‘Too early’: Some Nevada GOP leaders wait to back presidential candidate
Clark County GOP chair wins re-election
Clark County GOP chair wins re-election