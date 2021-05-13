Nevada GOP mostly backs Cheney ouster

Several local Republican leaders and elected officials voiced tepid support for House Republicans’ vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, from conference leadership on Wednesday, calling for unity ahead of key midterm elections.

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

However, at least one state legislator held out, as Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, a deputy minority leader from Reno, tweeted her support for Cheney.

Tolles retweeted a message from Reno City Councilwoman Neoma Jardon that read “don’t ever allow your conscience or the truth to be silenced” with the hashtag “IStandWithLiz” and a video attachment of Cheney’s Tuesday evening speech.

Tolles added “Amen Sister!” to Jardon’s tweet, as well as the Cheney hashtag and another in support of Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who was recently censured by the Nevada Republican Party.

An attempt on Wednesday to reach Tolles, as well as Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus, for comment through the Assembly’s Republican caucus was not successful.

Cheney was ousted from her position as conference chair, the No. 3 position within House minority leadership, after she publicly opposed former President Donald Trump and many of her party members’ attempts to paint the 2020 election as fraudulent.

Logan Tucker, spokeswoman for Rep. Mark Amodei, Nevada’s lone Republican in Congress, said Amodei would not be releasing a statement on the brief vote, but he “stands with the conference.” Amodei had voted to oust Cheney during a previous attempt to strip her of her leadership post in February.

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald gave the most full-throated support of the decision among local Republicans, saying it was important for Republicans to unify against President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party.

“It’s clear that Congresswoman Cheney has lost the confidence of the conference, and it’s important that going forward, Republican leadership stand strong against the progressive agenda that is crippling our state and country,” McDonald said in a statement.

Clark County Republican Party Chair Dave Sajdak did not comment on Cheney specifically, saying only that Republicans “need to win in 2022 and need to look forward.”

“I can understand the need to have a unified front,” he added.

