Nevada health exchange has special open enrollment

Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at a rally at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Performing Arts Center in Las Vegas, on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Sen. Rosen said she was glad to see the Silver State Health Exchange is holding the special enrollment period “as we face the challenges that COVID-19 is causing in Nevada.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WASHINGTON — Nevada residents who rely on the state’s public exchange for health insurance, but who missed the open enrollment period, were encouraged to take advantage of a special opening to sign up in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Silver State Insurance Exchange has provided a limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period for those qualified to sign up for the public health plans. It is open until April 15.

Many of the deaths reportedly caused by COVID-19 have occurred in people in high-risk groups that factor in age and previous health and respiratory conditions.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said she was glad to see the Silver State Health Exchange is holding the special enrollment period “as we face the challenges that COVID-19 is causing in Nevada.”

Rosen and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the state would continue working to defend the health of all Nevadans.

“It is important to ensure that all Nevadans have access to health coverage, and during this special enrollment period we encourage Nevadans who are not covered to seek information and enroll in a health care plan that will protect you and your family,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

In 2019, about 83,449 people bought plans on the Nevada exchange, according to healthinsurance.org, which provides consumer information about health care insurance.

While many Nevadans receive health insurance from employers or group plans through associations and the military, many small business owners, farmers, ranchers and those currently seeking employment purchase the health care plans offered by the state.

