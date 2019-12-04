53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada high court considers fees for Las Vegas shooting records

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2019 - 6:17 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department wants to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars from media outlets for electronic records related to the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre.

But a lawyer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other news organizations asked the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday to throw out the department’s request for “extraordinary use” fees.

In March 2018, a lower court judge ruled that Metro could not charge exorbitant fees to media outlets for records related to the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017. The department appealed that decision.

The Review-Journal’s lawyer, Maggie McLetchie, said Tuesday that Metro produced records via emailed “cattle call alerts” to various outlets, rather than responding to individual public records requests.

Early last year, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said responding to requests for records such as evidence logs, interview reports and body camera footage would be costly and time consuming. McLetchie referred to it in court papers as a “self-created burden.”

One of Metro’s lawyers, Jackie Nichols, told the high court on Tuesday that the department offered to allow media outlets to inspect the footage at police headquarters. However, she added, as many as 9,000 hours were spent accumulating upward of $1 million in costs delivering body camera footage that had to be blurred and muted in order to protect the identity of victims.

Nichols said the redaction of body camera footage “required a special system” from officers who would have been assigned to other duties.

“That’s where a majority of this work comes in,” Nichols said. “That is the purpose of seeking the extraordinary cost.”

McLetchie argued that the department never provided what’s known as a “privilege log,” a list that describes records that were withheld. Without such a list, McLetchie said, reporters cannot know whether any footage or other records have not been released.

“It is our view that there are still issues with what was redacted and why,” McLetchie said.

The Review-Journal’s general counsel, Benjamin Lipman, said the news organization doesn’t get enough cooperation on public records requests.

“We wish more government entities were willing to work with us to ensure public access to public records rather than dragging cases endlessly through the courts,” Lipman said. “But, we are always gratified by the attention paid by our Supreme Court justices when these issues come before them, and we look forward to the court’s decision.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
The report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on the impeachment inquiry into P ...
Democrats unveil impeachment report
By / RJ

Democratic on the House Intelligence Committee voted on party lines to send a reporting detailing alleged abuse of office by President Donald Trump to the Judiciary Committee, which will begin holding impeachment hearings Wednesday.

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., addresses the audience during a meet and g ...
Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential campaign
By Nicholas Riccardi and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Kamala Harris is expected to announce the end of her Democratic presidential campaign, according to a campaign official.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets U.S President Donald J. Trump during a ceremony t ...
Trump does sharp about-face, praises NATO, slams Macron
By / RJ

In a sharp role reversal, President Donald Trump became NATO’s biggest booster, ready to mow down any who question the alliance, as he slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for saying a “very, very nasty statement” about the alliance.