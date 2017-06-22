Nevada high court ruling involves foreclosed Henderson home

The Nevada Supreme Court building in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court weighed in Thursday with another ruling in a long-running HOA super-priority lien dispute, finding that loans backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae can be protected from foreclosure.

The appeal by Nationstar Mortgage from a Clark County District Court ruling in favor of SFR Investments Pool involved Freddie Mac, a federally chartered organization that purchases mortgage loans from banks and other lenders.

The question for the court was whether an existing federal bar on foreclosures involving Freddie Mac properties dating back to the Great Recession prohibited the acquisition of a foreclosed home in Henderson by SFR Investments Pool. The property was acquired for $11,000 in 2013. The original loan was $271,000.

The court said that financial institutions that act as servicers of such federally backed loans do have standing to assert the Federal Foreclosure Bar in such actions.

But the court also said that in the instant case, District Judge Michael Villani did not determine if the loan in question was owned by Freddie Mac. The court sent the case back to district court for further proceedings.

The case involves a home in Henderson, purchased in 2005 by Ignacio Gutierrez with a loan of $271,000.

Court filings indicate that Freddie Mac purchased the loan. Nationstar serviced the loan for Freddie Mac.

Gutierrez defaulted on his obligations to his homeowners association and a lien was recorded in July 2012.

On April 8, 2013, the house was sold at foreclosure to SFR for $11,000.

SFR argued that private firms did not have the right to use the federal foreclosure bar, and the Las Vegas District Court agreed.

Nationstar appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court, which reversed the lower court decision.

The Supreme Court was unanimous as to the right of financial institutions that act as servicers of federally backed loans to assert the Federal Foreclosure Bar.

But Justice Lidia Stiglich concurred separately, noting that there was evidence that the loan was owned by Freddie Mac and that summary judgment in favor of Nationstar should be considered by the lower court.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.