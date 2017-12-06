Nevada immigration advocates to participate in week of action

The events are in support of undocumented residents brought to the country as children and temporary protected status holders from Central America.

High school students rally in support of the DREAM Act, at Rancho high school in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 207. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada’s pro-immigrant community is participating in a national “week of action” this week in support of undocumented residents brought to the country as children and other temporary protected status recipients from Central America.

The public events, including rallies and prayer nights, come as the Dec. 8 deadline for Congress to pass a federal spending bill approaches. Immigration advocates are pushing for some version of the DREAM Act to be included, though there are no indications that will happen.

Las Vegas community groups, like the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) and Mi Familia Vota, plan a gathering outside the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday evening. In Reno, a smaller group is expected to meet outside the federal building there.

“I think people knew this week was the last chance, or it wasn’t going to happen,” PLAN spokeswoman Laura Martin said. Immigration supporters members met Monday at a Catholic church for prayer and Tuesday outside of Republican Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas office.

They expect around 300 people to attend Wednesday night’s rally.

While participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have rallied for months to garner support for legislation that would provide them a path to citizenship, the idea of political activism is newer for some temporary protected status (TPS) holders, who saw the threat to their protected status materialize only recently, when the Trump administration began reviewing the program.

“‘Dreamers’ have always been good organizers,” Martin said. “And I think TPS holders realized (President Donald) Trump was not going to give any mercy to people not born in the U.S.”

On the other side of the aisle, critics argue the programs were meant to be temporary. When DACA was founded, former President Barack Obama did so through executive order, which some critics argue was unconstitutional.

The Trump administration argued it ended TPS for Nicaraguans and Haitians because those countries were once again safe for citizens who’d fled disaster or violence years ago.

Next on the line is status for Salvadorans. The administration must decided by March 9 what to do with some 200,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S. under TPS.

Activists will gather Thursday outside Heller’s office again and take a break Friday. They will regroup with volunteer attorneys at the Culinary Workers Union on Commerce Street Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., where TPS holders can seek free legal advice on their potential options if their status expires.

