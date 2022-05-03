Nevada lawmakers react to report that Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade

Nevada would not be affected by the Supreme Court ruling to overturn the precedent law of 1973, because the right was codified by statute in 1990.

The U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – Congressional reaction was swift Monday over a published report that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn abortion rights law that has stood for half a century.

A draft report suggests that a majority of the nine-member court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in 1973. The draft of a ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito and published by Politico.

Although the Supreme Court is not expected to deliver a final ruling until as early as June, the report went viral due to its impact on abortion rights that would ban the procedure in some states and likely become a major issues in the upcoming midterm elections.

“While I hope this isn’t the Supreme Court’s final decision, recent reports suggesting it plans to limit reproductive rights for millions of women across the nation are alarming,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, in a statement.

“In Nevada, we’ve made sure the government stays out of the personal decision of if, when, and how to start a family – just as it should be,” Sisolak said.

The Supreme Court is weighing cases brought by Mississippi and Texas that would restrict termination of a fetus to a matter of weeks after conception.

The Supreme Court is weighing cases brought by Mississippi and Texas that would restrict termination of a fetus to a matter of weeks after conception.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who faces a competitive reelection challenge this year, has made abortion rights and women’s health care a central theme in her campaign.

She did not comment on the published report.

Two potential opponents, Republicans Adam Laxalt and Sam Brown, are both pro-life candidates.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said such a ruling would be “devastating.”

“If reports of the Supreme Court moving to overturn Roe v. Wade are true, it would be devastating for women all across our country. These unprecedented and dangerous attacks on reproductive rights can’t go unanswered,” Rosen said.

Rep. Dina Titus D-Nev., said that Roe is a fundamental right for a woman to choose. “We can not let that be taken away.”

“I call on the Senate to end the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act NOW,” Titus tweeted on social media.

The Senate has voted on the act before, but fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance it to the floor for a vote for passage.

Despite the partisan wrangling, Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said the decades-old law is supported by Americans and Nevadans, alike.

The issue has become front and center of the cultural war, with conservatives pushing a pro-life agenda and former President Donald Trump appointing three justices to the high court – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – considered votes to overturn the law.

President Joe Biden’s pick for the court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is viewed as pro-choice. She will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who remains on the court this term.

Nonetheless, conservatives hold a 6-3 majority on the court under Chief Justice John Roberts, now considered a swing vote who could still reconsider the draft.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said if the report is accurate, “the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.”

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history,” they said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.