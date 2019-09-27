Nevada lawmakers want Trump investigations to continue

Nevada representatives from both parties say they want the investigations into President Trump to continue so Congress can determine if any laws or rules were broken.

WASHINGTON — Members of the House Intelligence Committee plan to work on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump during a two-week recess, a move hailed Friday by Nevada lawmakers from both major political parties because of the seriousness of a whistleblower complaint.

The committee on Friday issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the Intelligence Committee for documents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said there is a sense of urgency to investigate a recent claim by a whistleblower that Trump coerced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden while U.S. military aid was being withheld.

And a transcript of a telephone call includes Zelenskiy mentioning to Trump that the Ukranian president stayed in Trump’s hotel in New York.

A House subcommittee headed by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., is investigating whether the president violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution and profited illegally from foreign leaders staying at his Trump International Hotel in Washington, another property leased by Trump from the federal government.

Titus said it would be a mistake to overlook Zelenskiy’s boast.

“This is more evidence that foreign leaders are trying to curry favor with President Trump by buying rooms,” Titus said. “This revelation makes our investigation even more urgent.”

Quick investigation needed

Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Republican in the Nevada congressional delegation, said he wanted a quick investigation by committees to determine whether Trump violated the law over the Ukrainian complaint.

“What I want to know is were rules broken,” Amodei said.

The congressman said he stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Nevada’s senior Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, who put out a recent statement that said she was waiting to see what the committee process determines.

Amodei, a former assistant U.S. attorney, said the president’s comments in the transcript are awkward, but “I don’t know that it’s a smoking gun.”

“If it was my statement, and I had the ability to do a do-over, I’d probably phrase it differently,” Amodei told Nevada reporters during a telephone interview.

The House Intelligence Committee plans to subpoena witnesses and documents to verify claims made by the whistleblower that the president sought “a favor” from Ukraine to investigate Biden, a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

After the complaint was made, the whistleblower asserted that White House officials locked down telephone call records to cover up the conversation.

‘Perfect conversation’

The inspector general for intelligence services, Michael Atkinson, found the complaint to be “credible” and “urgent.” The acting Director for National Intelligence, Joe Maguire, testified he sought legal advice from the White House counsel and the Justice Department. He did not forward the complaint to the House and Senate, as required by law, because of concerns over executive privilege.

Trump took to social media Friday in his own defense and to cast doubt on the motives of the whistleblower, who he suggested, without proof, that the person could be “a partisan operative?”

The president accused the whistleblower of treason.

“IT WAS A PERFECT CONVERSATION WITH UKRAINE PRESIDENT,” Trump said on Twitter.

Congress is on a two-week recess to observe religious holidays and will not return until Oct. 15.

House committee leaders and staff plan to work over the recess. A hearing by the Intelligence Committee could be held as early as next week.

“I would like to see it move real fast,” Amodei said. “It certainly sounds important enough to me where I wouldn’t be criticizing somebody for holding committee hearings for the next couple of weeks.”

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the whistleblower wants to speak to Congress, but legal questions remain over whether the White House and the acting director of national intelligence will allow, or limit, the scope of testimony.

The transcript and complaint also named Attorney General William Barr and the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, both of whom could be called to testify before the committee.

Emoluments investigation continues

Meanwhile, Titus and the Judiciary Committee are investigating Trump’s personal business ties and possible violations of Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

A hearing was held earlier this week by Titus, who grilled the General Services Administration over a lease to the Trump organization and its failure to review that contract under the advice of an inspector general.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington is located in the Old Post Office, a federal building operated by the government and leased to the president’s company.

Titus said the transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy and the boast of a stay at the Trump Tower hotel in New York makes it “clear that Trump’s corruption is happening in plain sight and it’s happening right now.”

The Judiciary Committee also is investigating potential violations of the Emoluments Clause involving Trump properties located in foreign countries.

The Emolument Clause of the Constitution prohibits a U.S. official from receiving gifts, money or emoluments from foreign governments without congressional approval. Another clause prohibits a president from receiving taxpayer funds other than his salary.

Obstruction case still alive

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is also investigating incidents of obstruction in the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

A report by special counsel Robert Mueller outlined as many as 10 instances where Trump tried to interfere or stop the investigation that he thought would doom his presidency.

Mueller cited Department of Justice guidelines in not charging the president with crimes, but left it to Congress to pursuit the obstruction of justice incidents outlined in his report, including the presidential directive to then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller. McGahn did not carry out the order.

