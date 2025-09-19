Nevada members of Congress vote down party lines in government funding dispute

In a 48-44 vote, the Senate rejected a Republican-backed resolution that would have extended funding at current levels until mid-November and added funding for government officials’ security.

Want a COVID-19 shot? That’s up to you, vaccine advisory panel says

The U.S. Senate failed to pass a stopgap funding measure Friday, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The U.S. Senate failed to pass a stopgap funding measure Friday, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown beginning Oct. 1.

In a 48-44 vote, the Senate rejected a Republican-backed resolution that would have extended funding at current levels until mid-November and added funding for government officials’ security. It also voted down a Democratic alternative that would fund the government until Oct. 31 and extend health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

The failed Senate votes come after the House narrowly passed the GOP-backed proposal in a 217-212 vote.

The Senate will be in recess next week and is expected to return with less than 48 hours to find a compromise and avert a partial government shutdown.

Rep. Mark Amodei, Nevada’s sole congressional Republican, voted with his party to support the Republican-led proposal in the House. Nevada’s Democratic representatives Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford voted against it.

Democratic senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen opposed the House-passed resolution in the Senate, instead backing Democrats’ funding proposal, which failed in a 47-45 vote. The resolutions had to get approval from 60 senators to pass.

Nevada’s Democrats attributed their ‘no’ votes to Republicans’ failure to include extending Affordable Care Act tax credits. With the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that is expected to result in 100,000 Nevadans losing their health care coverage, Democrats argue Republicans’ funding proposal would result in increased health care costs.

“My Democratic colleagues and I stand ready to negotiate a bipartisan deal that keeps the government open while lowering health care costs and extending the ACA tax credits. But Republicans must come to the table,” Cortez Masto said in a Friday statement.

A Nevada family of four making $56,000 a year could see a $205-per-month increase in their premiums, according to Cortez Masto’s office. A family of four making $105,800 per year could see a premium increase of $289 per month.

Horsford said the House-passed funding bill would have cut coverage for millions across the country

“Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House — they have an obligation to fund the government, but once again, they’re doing it at the expense of the American people,” Horsford said in a Friday statement.

A looming partial government shutdown is seemingly a regular occurrence at the Capitol. If Congress fails to reach a compromise by the end of September, Nevadans could expect to see some change in services. There could be delays in airport travel, as TSA agents would continue to work without pay, and national parks like Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area would likely be closed.

Amodei said in a Friday statement that government shutdowns achieve nothing but proving that chaos is expense.

“As a reminder, shutdowns cost more, disrupt programs constituents rely on, stall economic growth, threaten national security, and in the end accomplish nothing at all,” he said. “Under Article I, Congress has a basic duty to keep the lights on, and it’s my hope our Senate counterparts keep that in mind as they prepare to cast their votes next.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.