Nevada officials react to Supreme Court immunity ruling

Supreme Court Police officers stand outside the Supreme Court Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
A U.S. Capitol Police officer and K-9 patrol pass protesters by the Supreme Court, Monday, July 1, 2024, after court decisions were announced in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People protest outside of the Supreme Court, Monday, July 1, 2024, after court decisions were announced in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 4:53 pm
 

Nevada officials and parties — depending on their side of the aisle — either praised or condemned the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity Monday.

The Nevada Republican Party called the ruling a success “for the rule of law and a restraint on Biden’s attempt to weaponize the justice system. The court clearly ruled that presidents are entitled to immunity when it comes to official acts, aligning with the constitution as it pertains to the position and capacity of the office.”

Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, who faces Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen in November, agreed. He called the ruling an “important victory” against what he described as the weaponization of the Justice Department.

Democratic officials, however, felt the decision created shortcomings in the system of checks and balances.

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus called the decision “dangerous and undemocratic,” and Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said the decision “erodes the checks and balances that our nation’s founding fathers created.”

“Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, and five Capitol Police officers lost their lives as a result,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in a statement. “Presidents should not be above the law. I’m disturbed by this ruling and the dangerous precedent it sets.”

The Nevada Attorney General’s office, headed by Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, lamented the ruling on Monday.

“Presidents (just like every other public official) are sworn to protect the Constitution, not circumvent it in order to serve their own political ambitions,” the office posted on X.

The office added that the Supreme Court opinion places the president above the Constitution.

“No one is above the law, and to preserve our democracy, all must answer for criminal and treasonous acts. Even former Presidents,” the office wrote.

