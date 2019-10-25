75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada officials wary of Trump nominee for Secretary of Energy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2019 - 4:23 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Nevada officials are taking a cautious approach to President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Energy Department following the resignation of Secretary Rick Perry, whose rocky relations still reverberate within the state.

Trump announced Perry’s resignation earlier this month.

Days later, Trump said he would appoint Dan Brouillette, the deputy secretary, to become head of the Energy Department, which oversees 17 laboratories and facilities that include the Nevada National Security Site.

Trump said Brouillette’s “experience in the sector is unparalleled.”

“A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job,” Trump said.

Nevada’s elected leaders, however, sounded wary of the nominee, and his past support for administration policy to develop Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository 90 miles north of Las Vegas.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said it was imperative “that our next energy secretary respect the voices of the overwhelming majority of Nevadans who oppose the Yucca Mountain project.”

The Senate confirmed Brouillette to be deputy secretary in 2017 on a 79-17 vote.

Cortez Masto and former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., both voted against the nomination citing concerns about Brouillette and his position on Yucca Mountain.

Heller wrote the White House demanding that Brouillette answer questions about radioactive waste storage in Nevada.

Nevada officials concerned

Brouillette, a former Ford Motor Co. and USAA insurance executive, served in the Energy Department under the George W. Bush administration.

“He has spent his whole career working for people who have been in favor of Yucca Mountain. When he was considered for the No. 2 jobs, some of that came out, so I don’t think he’s going to be any different from Perry,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Earlier this year, in a department publication, Brouillette said the “DOE is all in on new nuclear energy” and outlined 11 steps that have been taken to advance technology to make nuclear energy more efficient and affordable.

That article didn’t mention nuclear waste and the 30-year stalemate that has left spent radioactive fuel rods and materials stored at nuclear power plants across the country.

Yucca Mountain was designated in 1987 as the site for permanent storage of radioactive waste from power plants, but political opposition as halted the process and Congress has failed to find an alternative solution.

The Bush administration pushed licensing of Yucca Mountain, but that was later shelved in 2011 by the Obama administration. It remains on hold.

Trump has sought to revive the licensing process the past three years, only to be blocked by the Senate and the House.

Industry support

The nuclear industry, which supports opening Yucca Mountain, supports the Brouillette nomination. So does Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which overwhelmingly approved the Bouillette nomination in 2017.

“Once we receive his nomination and paperwork, we will proceed with a hearing so that we can confirm him as soon as possible,” Murkowski said.

The ranking Democrat on the panel, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said Brouillette has done a good job at the department, but would review the nomination to make sure he is up for the task.

Cortez Masto, who also sits on the panel, said that in addition to issues with Yucca Mountain, she wants a commitment from Brouillette to uphold a promise from Perry to remove weapons-grade plutonium from the Nevada National Security Site by 2021.

The Energy Department secretly shipped a half-ton of plutonium to Nevada last year as the state was preparing litigation to prevent the shipment from South Carolina. The department was under federal court order to move the plutonium, and signaled early in 2018 that it would go to Nevada and Texas.

Nevada filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction, and the National Nuclear Security Administration revealed later that the shipment was already in the state for temporary storage.

The revelation prompted Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., to call for Perry’s resignation.

“He didn’t just fail to make the relationship between the Department of Energy and Nevada better. Secretary Perry made the relationship worse,” said Bob Halstead, executive director with the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects.

While the state and the Energy Department continue to battle in federal court over the shipment, Cortez Masto said she wants Brouillette to “honor the written commitment I secured from Secretary Perry to remove the secret shipment of plutonium from our state beginning in 2021.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama speaks during funeral services for Rep. Elijah Cummings, Friday, ...
Rep. Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral
By Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

“Our Elijah was a fierce champion of truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life,” said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who took the stage at the New Psalmist Baptist Church to rousing applause.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, F ...
House investigators go subpoena route for 3 administration officials
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Impeachment investigators issued subpoenas Friday to three more Trump administration officials, demanding that they testify in the probe of President Donald Trump’s efforts to force Ukraine to feed him damaging information about his Democratic political opponents.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a ral ...
‘Too darn old’: Sanders, Biden confront age concerns
By Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Both Bernie Sanders, 78, and Joe Biden, 76, suggest their age isn’t a major issue, but voters, particularly older voters, aren’t so sure.

President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Diplomatic Room of the White Hou ...
After Trump withdrawal, US to send troops to Syria oil fields
By Aamer Madhani and Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

The Pentagon says it is committed to sending additional military forces to eastern Syria to “reinforce” control of the oil fields and prevent them from “falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilizing actors.”