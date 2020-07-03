102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

Nevada Police Union slams timing of special session

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The state police officers union is voicing displeasure with the announced date of a special legislative session because it will fall on the same day as a planned service for a highway patrol sergeant who was shot and killed in March.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that a special legislative session would convene on July 8, where lawmakers are slated to address the state’s projected $1.3 billion budget shortfall for fiscal year 2021. Part of Sisolak’s proposed plan to close that gap includes furloughs for all state employees.

July 8 is also the date of a scheduled memorial service for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty outside of Ely in March.

In a statement Thursday, the Nevada Police Union called scheduling the session on the same day as the service for Jenkins “a disgrace,” while also lamenting on Sisolak’s planned cuts to state agencies.

“Not only is it an insult to the legacy and memory of Sgt. Ben Jenkins to conduct legislative business on the day the public safety community and the Nevada Police Union mourns and honors his ultimate sacrifice in protecting Nevada, but to add insult to injury, the governor and state legislators are meeting on the same day to cut the pay of Sgt. Jenkins’ colleagues,” Nevada Police Union President Matthew Kaplan said in the statement.

“The continued denigration of law enforcement is a disgrace. Sgt. Jenkins was tragically slain at work protecting Nevadans and what’s left is a grieving wife and children and a devastated public safety community. We think this sacrifice deserves to be honored,” Kaplan continued in the statement.

In the Wednesday announcement of the special session start date, Sisolak said July 8 was chosen after conversations with legislative leadership. Sisolak had initially signaled that the session would be held in late June before the new fiscal year started, but it was pushed back to early July after Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro asked for a delay so that preparations could be made.

Request for comment made to the governor, Frierson and Cannizzaro were not returned Thursday.

The service for Jenkins will be held in Elko, with a procession of vehicles starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at Elko High School, where the service will be held outside due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will be live streamed on the Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page. Members of the public can attend, but all those who attend will have their temperatures checked and masks will be required.

On March 27, Jenkins was shot multiple times after he had pulled over on U.S. Highway 93 to check on a stranded motorist just north of Ely. The suspect in the shooting, John Dabritz, 66, was arrested and charged with murder, and prosecutors have filed a formal notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
2
Nevada stepping up its fight against coronavirus
Nevada stepping up its fight against coronavirus
3
Clark County adds 576 new COVID-19 cases, a dozen deaths
Clark County adds 576 new COVID-19 cases, a dozen deaths
4
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
5
Clark County records 509 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Clark County records 509 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST