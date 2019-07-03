99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus pushes bump stock ban

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 2:29 pm
 

WASHINGTON — While states including Nevada have moved swiftly on gun violence due to federal inaction, two House Democrats have filed legislation in Congress to ban the manufacture, sale and possession of bump stock devices that were used in Las Vegas to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more.

The bill was filed by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., in response to the deadly Las Vegas shooting — the worst mass shooting in U.S. history — that occurred Oct. 1, 2017.

Titus called the bill “common sense” legislation to combat gun violence.

“In Las Vegas, thoughts and prayers are not enough, and neither are flimsy executive actions that get tied up in the courts,” Titus said.

The House bill, though, is expected to face an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Senate where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has refused to take up a series of bills passed by the new Democrat-controlled lower chamber.

Bump stocks are devices attached to semi-automatic rifles to accelerate the rate of fire to nearly that of automatic weapons.

Stephen Paddock, 64, attached bump stocks to 13 semi-automatic rifles before he opened fire from his 32nd-floor room at Mandalay Bay on 2,000 people attending a country western concert on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting prompted the Trump administration to issue a regulation through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms against the devices.

The administration’s ruling has spurred lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the decision, which could also be rescinded by future presidential administrations.

Gun advocates want federal legislation to ban the devices outright, and failure of Congress to act has prompted several states to act.

Nevada gun control

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed gun control measures passed by the 2019 session into law, including a bill to ban bump stocks in Nevada.

Former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent David Chipman, now a policy advisor with the Giffords gun control advocacy group, said the Las Vegas shooting carnage was amplified by the use of bump stocks. But, he said, federal lawmakers continue to drag their feet on the issue.

“In an effort to avoid prolonged judicial disputes, we applaud Rep. Cicilline and Rep. Titus for stepping up to lead a new effort to ban bump stocks and all devices manufactured to allow shooters to accelerate the speed at which they can fire a gun,” Chipman said in a statement.

Cicilline, vice chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, said Congress has an “obligation to make sure that these devices are not available to anyone.”

“The only way to do that is by passing legislation banning bump stocks and trigger cranks,” Cicilline said.

Two weeks ago, members of Congress decried the lack of federal progress on gun control legislation despite numerous mass shooting events that continue to dominate newspaper headlines since the Las Vegas tragedy.

The Democrat-controlled House passed a bill earlier this year to close loopholes in the federal background check law for people purchasing weapons. Republican leaders in the Senate have refused to take up the bill.

Thousands dead

And an advocacy group headed by former Rep. Gabriel Giffords, D-Ariz., using figures supplied by the Centers for Disease Control, calculated that 11,000 people have died of gun violence in the 114 days since the House passed its bill — many due to domestic violence and shootings that claim an estimated 100 lives each day.

A poll by Quinnipiac University in February 2018 found that 97 percent of the survey’s respondents supported background checks, including 97 percent of current gun owners.

Giffords, shot in the head in 2011 while meeting with constituents in a Tucson strip mall, has led efforts to push Congress to act on legislation. She urged those attending a Capitol Hill rally to “fight, fight, fight.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
THE LATEST
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, center, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, ...
Jury will decide SEAL’s punishment for posing with corpse
By Julie Watson and Brian Melley The Associated Press

The same military jurors who acquitted a decorated Navy SEAL of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017 will return to court Wednesday to decide whether he should serve any jail time for the single charge he was convicted of: posing with the 17-year-old militant’s corpse.

In a April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Pr ...
President says Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’
By Jon Gambrell and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president warned European partners in its faltering nuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them to offer a way around intense U.S. sanctions targeting the country.

Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked next to the Lincoln Memorial before President Donald T ...
Fireworks ignited well before Trump’s July 4 military salute
By Robert Burns, Lolita C. Baldor and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is marshalling tanks, jets and other machinery for a Fourth of July celebration that traditionally is light on military might.

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo shows the seal of the Board of Governors of the United Sta ...
Trump chooses Waller, Shelton for 2 Fed board vacancies
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The president’s choices come after he has harshly and repeatedly criticized the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell for choosing not to cut interest rates.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD School Board President Lola ...
County wants joint meeting on potential funding to CCSD
By / RJ

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday signaled that they were unwilling to commit any dollars from a potential quarter-cent sales tax hike to the school district without first meeting with trustees on a plan and accountability.