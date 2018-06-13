Nevada Reps. Titus, Amodei take big leads in primary

Nevada Reps. Dina Titus and Mark Amodei to an easy first step to new terms in Washington after taking big leads in Tuesday’s primary election.

Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks during a Get Out the Vote rally hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Monday, June 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nevada Reps. Dina Titus and Mark Amodei took easy first steps to new terms in Washington after taking big leads in Tuesday’s primary election.

Titus, a Democrat whose 1st Congressional District covers Las Vegas, had nearly 80 percent of the vote when the first returns were released Tuesday. Her Democratic challenger, high school teacher Reuben D’Silva, netted 20 percent of the vote. The winner will face Republican Joyce Bentley in November.

Amodei, the state’s only Republican representative in Congress, won nearly 73 percent of the vote over challenger Sharron Angle on Tuesday. The lawmaker tweeted a thank you to followers late Tuesday.

Angle, who won about 17 percent of Tuesday’s vote, had promised to align herself with President Donald Trump and back his agenda. Congressional District 2 is the GOP’s strongest seat.

Titus has represented Congressional District 1 since 2013. In Congress she has positioned herself as a leader of the resistance against Trump by fighting for progressive policies related to immigration, gun control and LGBTQ rights. Titus was endorsed by the Sierra Club, the Clark County Education Association and the Culinary Union Local 226.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.