Nevada Republican Party poll gives Susie Lee unfavorable rating

Rep. Susie Lee’s campaign dismissed a poll conducted for the Nevada Republican Party that found voters don’t favor impeachment in her 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., is shown during an interview in her office at 8872 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas in April 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Republican Party released a poll Wednesday showing unfavorable ratings for Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and the House’s impeachment inquiry among voters in Lee’s 3rd Congressional District.

The poll, conducted by Triumph Campaigns, surveyed 1,045 likely voters, and has a 3 percentage point margin of error.

About 38 percent of respondents rated Lee’s performance as a congresswoman as favorable, while almost 43 percent found it unfavorable.

On impeachment, 41 percent of those asked said they favored the proceedings against President Donald Trump, which could be headed to a vote as soon as this week. About 52 percent said they opposed impeachment, with about 6 percent undecided.

About 49 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Trump, while 45 percent said they would vote against him in 2020.

“Susie Lee’s constituents have taken notice that the freshman congresswoman has already abandoned them and aligned herself with the fringe in her caucus that are pushing this absurd impeachment charade,” said Nevada Republican Party Executive Director Will Sexauer.

The results were weighted according to voter registration and other demographics, including age and gender.

Lee won the 3rd District comfortably in 2018 despite her constituents narrowly favoring Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

In response to the poll, Lee’s campaign said in a statement she is “committed to solving problems for her constituents.” She voted Wednesday to strengthen national security, and she will vote Thursday on “historic drug price legislation.”

“Despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars in attack ads from dark money donors who don’t live here, she will continue to do what she has been doing,” the campaign said. “And come November, Susie is confident that voters will support the congresswoman because of her no-nonsense problem solving.”

