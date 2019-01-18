Nevada Republicans say Sisolak tax renewal plan gives them leverage

While pledging no new taxes in his state of the state address Wednesday night, the Democrat is proposing retention of two taxes that were scheduled to be reduced or phased out. Keeping them will bring about $138 million.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak fleshed out his spending requests Thursday with the release of an $8.9 billion proposed budget that puts the cost of teacher raises, one of his signature proposals, at $180 million over two years.

While pledging no new taxes in his state of the state address Wednesday night, the Democrat is proposing retention of two taxes that were scheduled to be reduced or phased out at the end of fiscal year in June. Keeping them will bring about $138 million over the state’s next two-year budget cycle, or biennium, that starts July 1.

But such an extension, Republican lawmakers said Thursday, is a new tax in everything but name and will require a two-thirds majority vote of the Legislature to be approved. Democrats hold that supermajority in the 42-seat Assembly but are one vote short of it in the 21-member Senate.

“When a tax expires and you renew it, I think the N-E-W part of that means it’s new,” said Assemblyman Minority Leader Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville. “Unless they can make some kind of deal with the Senate on that side, I believe it will fail.”

The state’s modified business tax was slated for a reduction at the end of the current fiscal year June 30. Retaining it through June 2021 will generate $48 million a year. Similarly, Sisolak wants to keep a portion of the governmental services tax that was scheduled to sunset in June. The tax, paid by vehicle registration, is based on the vehicle’s value. Keeping the tax as is will generate an additional $21 million annually.

The administration is assessing what the required voting threshold is for extending the taxes. A clearer case exists for a two-thirds threshold for the business tax, but the government services tax might be extended by simple majority.

Republican lawmakers don’t see a distinction.

“It’s a new tax. They’re reauthorizing a new tax,” said Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden. “If it was not a new tax, we wouldn’t need to vote on it.”

The governor, asked about the tax extensions Wednesday night after his speech, shifted instead to highlight the programs his budget will fund, including more spending for education, mental health programs, prison and juvenile justice reform, and social services such as expanded Meals on Wheels for seniors.

“I said no new taxes, and there are no new taxes in the budget,” he said. “We are not proposing any new taxes.”

Settelmeyer did not reject the tax extension out of hand and said lawmakers will “have those (spending) discussions with Gov. Sisolak and we’ll see what it occurs.” The Legislature convenes Feb. 4.

The two tax changes are Sisolak’s only departure from the state revenue projections finalized in December, and Sisolak’s budget retains substantial portions of what former Gov. Brian Sandoval proposed before leaving office. Sandoval had committed to a salary increase for state and higher education employees but had not set a rate. Sisolak on Wednesday announced a 3 percent increase for all employee groups.

That increase for roughly 26,500 K-12 teachers and other employees comes in addition to two percent annual merit pay increases they receive. It is the first such increase since 2007 and is projected to cost of roughly $90 million a year.

Sisolak’s budget also forecasts K-12 enrollment growth of 1.3 percent annually at a cost of $45 million the first year and $82 million the second. Rising health insurance costs of 4 percent annually will total $33 million over the two years. Overall, basic per pupil expenditures will increase 3.7 percent over the two years, from roughly $5,897 to $6,116.

The overall two-year funding increase to K-12 and higher education is $602 million.

The state’s general fund budget is approximately 35 percent of all funds expended; 39 percent of total spending is federal money. The general fund budget is supported by taxes: 30 percent is sales tax, 18 percent is gaming taxes, and 16 percent is business taxes.

Other highlights of the governor’s two-year budget, with more detailed costs:

— Increase in K-12 funding from $36 million to $70 million annually for a weighted funding model to help struggling students regardless of income or location.

— $45 million for pre-K programs, two-thirds of it to offset a loss of federal grants.

— $27 million over two years for K-12 career and technical education, an increase of $2 million, to serve an additional 2,000 students.

— $4.5 million annually for teaching supplies, an 80 percent increase that raises individual teacher reimbursements from $100 to $180 a year.

— $22 million per year for enrollment growth in higher education, a $77 million health and sciences building at the College of Southern Nevada, and a $62 million education building at Nevada State College.

— $14 million more to the UNLV medical school over the two-year base funding of $10.6 million.

— $132.4 million over two years for Medicaid and check-up programs to cover declining federal cost coverage.

— $107 million over two years to fund a 5.4 percent increase in Medicaid caseloads, to approximately 687,000.

— $10.7 in Medicaid waivers, generating $39.5 million in federal funds, for tenant support and behavioral health.

— $9.8 million in increased Medicaid rates for neonatal and pediatric intensive care.

— $823,000 annually for the Meals on Wheels program for seniors to increase per-meal funding by 50 cents and eliminate the waiting list.

— $5.3 million in state and federal funding over two years to cut the waiting list autism treatment and assistance programs, and $3 million annually in state money for enhanced family planning.

— Funding, amount to be determined, to move the state’s health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act off the federal platform.

—$10 million in state tax credits annually, starting next year, for creating or preserving affordable housing.

