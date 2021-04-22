Nevada review finds no evidence to support GOP voter fraud claims

Nevada’s Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavkse said Wednesday her office’s just-completed review of the election found no evidence for the state GOP’s claims.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – Nevada’s Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavkse, whose pushback on her own party’s allegations of massive voter fraud in the November election prompted her official party censure, said Wednesday her office’s just-completed review of the election found no evidence for the state GOP’s claims.

The investigation of the GOP’s complaint filed in early March “revealed that these allegations and others are based largely upon an incomplete assessment of voter registration records and lack of information concerning the processes by which these records are compiled and maintained,” said Deputy Secretary for Elections Mark Wlaschin in a letter on behalf of Cegavkse released Wednesday.

The state party initially filed a complaint with nearly 123,000 individual records of alleged fraud. Cegavske’s office initially whittled that number down to less than 4,000, many of them already under investigation by her office.

While the state GOP “raises policy concerns about the integrity of mail-in voting, automatic voter registration, and same-day voter registration, these concerns do not amount to evidentiary support for the contention that the 2020 general election was plagued by widespread voter fraud,” Wlaschin wrote in a letter accompanying an 11-page detailed report of the office’s findings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.