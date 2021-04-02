88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada saw rising number of new jobless claims filed last week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevadans filed a rising tally of new unemployment claims last week, although the volume of people continuously seeking jobless benefits has stayed largely steady for more than a month, state officials reported.

A total of 11,677 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed for the week ending March 27, up 4,036 claims, or 52.8 percent, from the previous week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The state also received 70,509 so-called continued claims, down 1,216 claims, or 1.7 percent, from the prior week. Continued claims, which represent the tally of unemployed workers filing weekly for insurance benefits, “have seen little change in the last six weeks,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the volume of gig workers or other self-employed Nevadans seeking jobless benefits is sliding.

The state reported 746 initial claims last week by workers who fall under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, down 2,227 claims, or 74.9 percent, from the week before, and 58,548 continued claims, down 12,382 claims, or 17.5 percent, DETR reported.

According to the state, initial PUA filings are at the lowest level since the benefits program started.

DETR began accepting such jobless claims last May, after the coronavirus pandemic shut off much of the economy virtually overnight.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada’s COVID-19 cases, deaths above average for 2nd straight day
Nevada’s COVID-19 cases, deaths above average for 2nd straight day
2
Las Vegas hospital told to refund over $23M
Las Vegas hospital told to refund over $23M
3
Nevada unemployment job search requirements returning
Nevada unemployment job search requirements returning
4
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
5
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics show long decline is stalling
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics show long decline is stalling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Guests watch the screens at the Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Ra ...
Titus leads effort to kill sports betting tax
By / RJ

A bipartisan bill to repeal the “handle tax” on legal sports bets was filed in the House by the Congressional Gaming Caucus with members citing the pandemic’s economic impact as the reason to eliminate the tax.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks on his phone as he watches a spring train ...
MLB moves All-Star Game in response to voting law
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Wa ...
1 officer, driver die after car rams US Capitol barrier
By Michael Balsamo, Nomaan Merchant and Colleen Long The Associated Press

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.

In a Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline fligh ...
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, CDC says
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for COVID or going into quarantine.

This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending ...
US, Iran say indirect talks will begin on nuclear program
By Raf Casert The Associated Press

The United States and Iran said Friday that they would begin indirect talks with other major world powers to try to get both countries back into an accord limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

Read More