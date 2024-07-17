Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown spreads message of hope at RNC

Nevada Republican candidate for Senate Sam Brown said he and Donald Trump will “put America first again,” at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Delegates dance around during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MILWAUKEE — Nevada Republican senatorial candidate Sam Brown said he and Donald Trump will “put America first again,” he told the thousands of Republicans during the second day of the Republican National Convention.

The Army veteran whose story of surviving an explosion on-duty in Afghanistan appealed to voters and inspired his Senate bid is challenging Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, a first-term senator and former computer programmer.

“Tonight I offer a message of hope, because I know the importance of hope in difficult times,” he said. He told the story of how he suffered major burns when a bomb exploded under his vehicle at the beginning of his tour. He was burning alive, he said, but felt flames being smothered and heard a voice say, “Sir, I’ve got you.”

The Reno resident said Nevadans are suffering due to inflation and high prices and said Trump’s proposal to end federal taxes on tips will help. He also said more service members will be injured under Biden.

“Look at my face. This is the high cost of war,” he said. “If Joe Biden stays in office, more service members will pay this price.”

He said hope has not been extinguished but reignited and ended his speech echoing the words the other soldier said to him, “America, I’ve got you.”

Nevada’s closely watched Senate race is expected to be tight, although polls show Rosen is performing better against Brown than President Joe Biden is against former President Donald Trump in Nevada.

“Sam Brown has always shown that he cares more about national politics & pleasing the far-right wing of his party over what’s best for Nevadans,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Spokesperson Katharine Kurz in a statement. “No matter what he said in Milwaukee, folks back home know the facts about his deeply unpopular record.”

Brown previously ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the primary to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Other Republican candidates pleaded their case before the energetic crowd, including Dave McCormick for Senate in Pennsylvania, Kari Lake from Arizona and Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

The RNC’s theme for the second day of its convention was “Make America Safe Again,” focusing on immigration, Israel and crime rates.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, highlighted Trump’s record on Israel, including bringing a U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries.

He claimed Biden is withholding arms Israel needs to defend itself. Israel has received at least $12.5 billion in military aid from the U.S. since the Oct. 7 attacks.

“My message to the Jewish community is clear: there is only one pro-Israel party, and it is the Republican Party,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

