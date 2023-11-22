Nevada senators, representatives welcome Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire

Israel and Hamas reached a deal Tuesday to pause fighting in exchange for the release of hostages and prisoners.

Nevada’s congressional delegation expressed support for the deal reached between Israel and Hamas to implement a temporary cease-fire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages and humanitarian aid access to civilians in Gaza.

A truce, brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt, was announced Tuesday between the two sides to free 50 hostages held by Hamas terrorists in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting as well as the release of 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The news came 45 days after Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking about 240 people hostage.

Since that Oct. 7 terrorist rampage, Israel responded with a declaration of war and retalitory counteroffensive that has reportedly left more than 11,000 Palestinians dead.

“Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” said President Joe Biden in a Tuesday statement. “Today’s deal is a testament to the tireless diplomacy and determination of many dedicated individuals across the United States Government to bring Americans home.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus commended Biden for his role in brokering the agreement and said the next step is to pass bipartisan legislation to provide support to Israel as they continue to defend themselves.

“My thoughts remain with the hostages and their families, some of whom I’ve met with personally, who are victims of Hamas’ brutal attack as well as the innocent Palestinian civilians caught in the middle of the crossfire,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in a statement.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, the only Jewish woman serving in the Senate, said she is relieved to hear that dozens of hostages will be released and reunited with their loved ones, and she welcomes reports that as part of the agreement, the Red Cross will visit hostages still held by Hamas and provide them with medical care.

“But our work is far from done,” the junior senator from Nevada said in a statement posted to X on Tuesday. “We must continue to support Israel’s efforts to defeat Hamas and secure the release of each and every hostage.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto echoed similar sentiments on X on Thursday morning.

“I’m grateful for President Biden’s leadership in securing the release of hostages, both Israelis and Americans. I’m also pleased to see additional humanitarian aid for Palestinians who have been used as human shields by Hamas. America’s support for Israel remains unwavering.”

Rep. Dina Titus, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement that since the Oct. 7 attacks, the United States has been working with partners in the Middle East to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas.

“I stand with Israel as it continues its efforts to root out Hamas and believe that the United States is capable of supporting Israel’s defense while also urging the protection of innocent Palestinians,” she said in a statement. “These actions are not mutually exclusive, and we must continue to do both.”

The deal, however, cannot be permanent until all hostages are released and the “threat from Hamas is neutralized,” Titus said.

She urged Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defense Forces to ensure that resuming hostilities is part of a long-term strategy to eliminate Hamas while working toward stability.

Rep. Mark Amodei and Rep. Susie Lee’s offices could not be reached for a comment.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.