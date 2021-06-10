88°F
Politics and Government

Nevada Supreme Court rejects new election in close commission race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 12:05 pm
Ross Miller, a Democratic former secretary of state, defeated Stavros Anthony, a Republican Las ...
Ross Miller, a Democratic former secretary of state, defeated Stavros Anthony, a Republican Las Vegas city councilman, by just 15 votes in the November general election. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday denied Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony’s bid to force a new election after a razor-thin defeat to Ross Miller for a Clark County Commission seat in November.

Anthony’s campaign had argued that state law requires a new election be held if one is deemed to have been “prevented.” Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzales ruled in December that the election was not prevented. And on Thursday, the state’s high court agreed.

“Because voters had the opportunity to vote in the November 3, 2020, general election and were not prevented from casting their votes for District C, we conclude that the district court properly found that the election was not “prevented,” the court ruling said.

Anthony, a Republican Las Vegas councilman, had hoped the court would force a new election after he lost to Miller, a Democrat and former Nevada secretary of state, by just 15 votes in a race where 139 voting discrepancies were identified. When the District Court ruled against Anthony’s petition to launch an election redo in January, he appealed to the Supreme Court the next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

