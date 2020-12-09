Nevada Supreme Court requests more info on Trump election appeal

The Nevada Supreme Court collected written arguments and supplementary materials on Tuesday as it weighed whether to consider an appeal from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to take up its failed contest of the state’s election results.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Attorneys for both sides, each comprised of the slate of proposed electors for Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, criticized one another’s arguments in a series of court-ordered responses to initial motions filed on Monday.

The Republicans asked for an expedited hearing schedule this week to lay out arguments why the Carson City District Court, which rejected Trump’s election contest at length due to lack of evidence, erred.

Trump’s campaign also requested the court disregard the Democrats’ appeal for an immediate decision, saying the so-called “safe harbor deadline” on Tuesday is not a grounds for denying the appeal.

The Electoral College will meet Monday to formally vote on the next president, but Trump’s campaign maintains that only Jan. 6 — the date Congress is scheduled to certify that vote — is a meaningful deadline for its thus-far-unsuccessful appeals in several battleground states.

Attorneys for Biden’s electors stuck with their original message in their response to the Republicans’ request, asking the court to immediately affirm the lower court’s decision due to the Trump campaign’s rejected claims and out of concern from Nevada voters over the continued uncertainty surrounding an election that’s already been decided and certified.

If the court were to deny the court appeal outright on Tuesday, the state could finally lock in its presidential election results and electors.

Justice Elissa Cadish recused herself from the appeal, saying she had a personal relationship with several of the Biden electors.

Trump’s campaign attorneys also moved to disqualify Justice James W. Hardesty because he congratulated Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on “carrying out an extraordinarily successful election” during the Supreme Court’s election certification hearing. They claimed this statement shows a bias against the appeal.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Supreme Court requested and received the full case record — including hundreds of pages of depositions and other evidence — from the lower court. It had not issued a ruling or set any hearings as of Tuesday afternoon.

