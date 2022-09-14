Nevada to begin marijuana lounge application process in October

The state will accept applications for marijuana lounges between Oct. 14-27.

Rick Thompson, clockwise from left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco in March 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Nevada is set to open the application window for licensing of marijuana consumption lounges across the state.

The process will open for 1o business days between Oct. 14-27, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board announced Wednesday.

“That is the only time” they’ll be able to apply, Michael Miles, deputy director of the board said during a training seminar early this month.

The state expects to issue up to 45 licenses to owners of marijuana dispensaries with social lounges, reminiscent to bars, attached or adjacent to them.

That’s in addition to the 20 licenses the state will issue to standalone lounges, half of which would go to “social equity applicants,” who were negatively affected by marijuana laws before the state legalized the drug in 2017.

It’s expected that every current dispensary that meets requirements for a lounge will get a state license. Since the independent licenses are limited, applicants will be placed on a random-number generator that will essentially function like a lottery.

After the application window closes, Nevada will be one step closer to allowing legal, public pot consumption since state lawmakers legalized the lounges during the 2021 legislative session. Although marijuana is legal, public use of the drug hasn’t been allowed until lounges were authorized by state lawmakers.

The next step will be licensing at the local level. Municipalities can strengthen, but not weaken, state policies.

Clark County continued working to finalize its regulations, while the city of Las Vegas was following the state’s direction to implement its rules, a city spokesman said Wednesday.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who’s been instrumental in the state’s pot legalization efforts, said in August that he expected to see the first Clark County lounges spring up in the first months of 2023.

Non-refundable application fees in Nevada were set at $100,000 for dispensaries; $10,000 for independent applicants, and $2,500 for social equity applicants.

This is the only licensing round in the state’s plans, and issuing additional licenses would be dependent on changes to state law, said the compliance board, which has hosted Q&A and training sessions with prospective applicants.

