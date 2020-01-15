Nevada to get $16M in HUD grants to fund homeless programs

Dozens of homeless assistance programs in Nevada will receive more than $16 million in federal grants with more than $13 million coming to Clark County.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

People make temporary homes amongst the trees off E. Twain Ave. near Molasky Family Park on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a man sleeps on the ground on East Owens Avenue in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Volunteers conduct the annual homeless count in Las Vegas in January 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blankets on the ground as people camp out for the night on Garces Avenue near Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dozens of homeless assistance programs in Nevada will receive more than $16 million in federal grants, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced.

The money is provided through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program and will go toward 50 existing programs in the state. More than $13 million will go to Clark County programs.

“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in Ohio, where he made the announcement on Tuesday. “The grants awarded today help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The grants are part of nearly $2.2 billion awarded nationwide to support 6,593 programs that assist in shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.

Clark County has the second-highest rate of unsheltered homeless youth — behind Santa Clara County in California, which includes San Jose — according to HUD’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report.

The report said Clark County also has the fourth-highest number of unaccompanied homeless youth, at 1,184, behind onlyLos Angeles, New York City and San Jose.

Nevada’s overall homeless population dropped 6 percent since 2018, according to its annual homeless census conducted in January. The state ranked third in the nation in terms of largest decrease from the previous year.

But the state still had the fourth-highest percentage of unsheltered homeless, at 53.1 percent of its 7,169 homeless, trailing California, Oregon and Hawaii, the report said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.