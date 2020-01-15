46°F
Politics and Government

Nevada to get $16M in HUD grants to fund homeless programs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 9:08 am
 

Dozens of homeless assistance programs in Nevada will receive more than $16 million in federal grants, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced.

The money is provided through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program and will go toward 50 existing programs in the state. More than $13 million will go to Clark County programs.

“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in Ohio, where he made the announcement on Tuesday. “The grants awarded today help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The grants are part of nearly $2.2 billion awarded nationwide to support 6,593 programs that assist in shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.

Clark County has the second-highest rate of unsheltered homeless youth — behind Santa Clara County in California, which includes San Jose — according to HUD’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report.

The report said Clark County also has the fourth-highest number of unaccompanied homeless youth, at 1,184, behind onlyLos Angeles, New York City and San Jose.

Nevada’s overall homeless population dropped 6 percent since 2018, according to its annual homeless census conducted in January. The state ranked third in the nation in terms of largest decrease from the previous year.

But the state still had the fourth-highest percentage of unsheltered homeless, at 53.1 percent of its 7,169 homeless, trailing California, Oregon and Hawaii, the report said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

