Nevada to get $4.1B in COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON — Senate updates to the $1.9 trillion economic recovery package currently before the House includes $4.1 billion in funds for the state of Nevada, its counties and cities, as well as money for schools, mass transit and McCarran International Airport, officials said Tuesday.

The windfall of assistance was praised by Democrats in the Nevada delegation who worked to fine-tune the package and alter formulas to funnel more funding to the state due to the high number of unemployed because of closures and restrictions on the tourism and hospitality industry.

Budget shortfalls due to efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus while providing public services have prompted state and local governments to seek federal aid to avoid layoffs and continue to provide public services.

“This funding will be a lifeline for Nevada’s state and local governments whose budgets have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, and will keep educators, health workers and first responders on the job,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., were part of Democratic lawmakers who altered the bill in the Senate, which passed the legislation on a 50-49 vote.

Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Steven Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee, all Nevada Democrats, were instrumental in crafting the original bill that provides money for schools and nutrition programs.

Titus led an effort to change the formula for distributing $350 billion in aid to states and cities. The change requires the federal government to take into account the unemployment rate of a state when divvying up the money.

The House is expected to pass the revised legislation late Tuesday, or possibly Wednesday. President Joe Biden has pushed Congress to send him the bill as soon as possible for his signature.

Included in Nevada’s $4.1 billion share of the bill is $2.9 billion for state government, $439 million for Clark County and $130 million for Las Vegas. The Clark County School District would see roughly $880 million and $171 million was tucked into the initial House bill for McCarran International Airport.

