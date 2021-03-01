Nevada to receive 24K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

The one-dose vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use over the weekend, is the third to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Nevada expects to receive 24,000 doses this week of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prevent COVID-19, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use over the weekend, state officials said Monday.

The vaccine is the third to be authorized in the U.S., after vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

State officials said it remains uncertain when the first shipments would arrive and how much would be allocated for Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

