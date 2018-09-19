Nevada tribes get federal grants to address crime, domestic abuse

The U.S. Department of Justice grants will go to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, which will receive the biggest grant in Nevada at $1.35 million; the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, $1 million; the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, $450,000; and the Moapa Band of Paiutes, about $300,000.

RENO — The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that it has awarded nearly $6 million in crime victim assistance grants to four tribal entities in Nevada.

The grants are intended to help improve public safety, combat violence against women and support youth programs in American Indian communities.

The grants are among $113 million announced for 133 American Indian tribes nationwide.

Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio says the grants are needed to help address an unacceptable level of violent crime and domestic abuse in tribal communities.