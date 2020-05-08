Nevada unemployment site down Saturday morning, claimants not affected

The maintenance will not affect the state’s unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, or those attempting to file online at that time.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's homepage.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s agency websites will be temporarily shut down Saturday morning.

Both detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com will be down from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., a period of “lowest traffic,” for system maintenance, according to a Friday news release. Resource materials on the department’s COVID-19 webpage will be unavailable at this time.

The maintenance will not affect the state’s unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, or those attempting to file online at that time.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.