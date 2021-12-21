Nevada will use COVID funds to set up treatment centers

Noemi Flores Perez, 9, closes her eyes as Grisly Guerrero gives her a shot in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY – Nevada will use $19.6 million in federal COVID relief funds to stand up new monoclonal antibody treatment centers for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in a move to expand access to the treatments and curb costs, hospitalizations and deaths.

The legislature’s Interim Finance Committee approved the move Tuesday along with a $1.9 million outlay in relief aid to fund residential treatment for children in Clark County with intense mental health needs.

Produced in labs, monoclonal antibodies can be administered to people who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who has. They can help block the virus and reduce the severity of an infection. Figures suggest they potentially prevent hospitalizations and deaths by 70 percent or more.

The treatments themselves are free but administering the medication can be costly in a hospital setting – up to $1,000 per treatment without insurance, said Julia Peek, a deputy administrator with the state Divisions of Public and Behavioral Health.

The state currently provides the treatments at 48 facilities including hospitals, clinics and other health centers. The money approved Tuesday would cover contractual expenses to set up and run the freestanding treatment centers, which would also offer oral antiviral COVID medications as they become available.

The number and location of the new facilities hasn’t been determined, state health officials told the commission. Of the total funds spent, $15.7 million would fund statewide facilities and $3.9 million would fund at-home treatments in Clark County for the homebound.

Health division estimates say five facilities could treat close to 600 people weekly, with an additional 100 weekly at-home treatments provided. In approving the funds, the commission asked for progress and status reports on implementation.

The $1.9 million provided to the Division of Child and Family Services will cover a six-bed intermediate care facility in Clark County for children with mental health and behavioral issues who need residential services. Programs for such children have been reduced or impacted because of the pandemic, with children under the care of Clark County Department of Family Services and in need of placement being housed temporarily in an emergency shelter.

Funding for both comes the second round of federal COVID-19 relief funds to the state approved in May. The commission on Tuesday also heard the state has spent nearly all of the $834 million provided to Nevada in the first round of assistance. The remaining $4 million available will be allocated by the Dec. 31 deadline to use the money.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.