10 new Nevada laws that take effect July 1

Almost 200 new laws take effect Tuesday, a month after lawmakers completed the 83rd legislative session in Carson City.

Dozens of the new statutes are tied to appropriations, as the state’s fiscal year starts on July 1. Still others change state policies.

Here are some highlights of the new laws that are effective beginning in July.

Firearms confiscation during mental health crisis holds

Senate Bill 347 sets procedures for law enforcement officers to temporarily confiscate a person’s firearms if the person is in a mental health crisis hold. The officer is required to immediately provide the person with a receipt and notice of how to get the firearm back.

The agency is required to return the firearm to the person after the person is released from treatment, unless the officer files a protection order, or if the person is prohibited from owning a firearm.

School bully transfers

In time for the new school year, Assembly Bill 48 allows a school board to transfer a perpetrator of bullying or other discrimination to another school in the district.

The new law requires the board to consult with the parents or guardians of the student. It also states that if both the victim and the perpetrator are removed from their original school, they should not be transferred to the same school.

Changes to coroner reports in fatal crashes

AB 55 expands what a coroner can test in the blood of a fatal car crash victim.

Before, the coroner could test a decedent’s blood alcohol concentration within eight hours of the crash. The new law says that the coroner can draw a blood sample to test for “substances which are commonly misused, as determined by the coroner or other public official.”

The law also removes a 30-day report publication requirement and amends it to make the determination public record upon receipt of the findings. It also streamlines electronic crash reporting requirements for the related departments.

Universities can contract with student-athletes

State universities will be able to enter into name, image and likeness, or NIL, contracts with student-athletes after changes made in SB 293. The law also exempts those contracts from the public record.

Student-athletes were prohibited from entering into compensation agreements and other contracts with post-secondary institutions or national college athletic associations until the bill was passed. Instead, they were paid through collectives outside the university or other business deals. Changes to Nevada’s statute allow universities to enter the market, setting up a future of revenue sharing with players.

Cameras on school buses

School districts can install cameras on district-owned school buses through new provisions in AB 527. The cameras are used to enforce stops for school buses.

Movement detected in the camera system is not subject to a moving traffic violation, according to the new law.

Nevada State University license plate coming

Another new law authorizes the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a special license plate for Nevada State University. SB 181 sets up the process for issuing and sending those support funds to the Henderson institution.

DMV officials said they expect the plate to be available sometime this fall. Initial issuance will cost $60, plus all registration and license fees and taxes. Renewals start at $30.

The funds generated will be distributed quarterly to the university’s athletic department and foundation.

AI counseling limits

A new Nevada law prohibits the use of artificial intelligence in replacing counselors or psychologists in public schools. AB 406 also requires the Nevada Department of Education to create a policy for use of AI for those school employees.

Religious displays protected

SB 201 prevents landlords and homeowners associations from prohibiting the display of certain religious or cultural items on doors and windows.

It was sometimes called the “mezuzah bill,” referencing the artifact nailed on the doorframe of Jewish homes. The law specifies that such a ban does not apply for items larger than 3 feet by 1 foot, or larger than the door or frame it is on.

State creates Public Records Task Force

AB 128 establishes a task force of appointed officials responsible for reviewing Nevada’s public records system. The law requires the group to submit a report of findings and recommendations to lawmakers in the next legislative session in 2027.

The 10-member task force must be appointed by leading legislative lawmakers and the governor by Oct. 31.

Digital license plate could become available

Another license plate-related law allows the DMV to implement a system of digital license plates through a vendor contract. AB 296 sets up how the agency would go about that system.

DMV officials say the service is not available yet, but it could happen in the future.

