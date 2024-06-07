100-degree heat expected at Trump rally in Las Vegas

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at an outdoor rally Sunday at Sunset Park. The rally is being held two days before Nevada’s June 11 primary.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will lay out the choices for Nevada this November at an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas. Sweltering heat is forecast for the event.

The rally, held two days before Nevada’s June 11 primary, is scheduled for noon in Sunset Park, 2601 Sunset Road, with access to the public three hours earlier. The National Weather Service is forecasting 91 degree temperatures when gates open at 9 a.m., rising to 101 by noon before topping out later that afternoon at 104.

Karoline Leavitt, the campaign’s national press secretary, said in an email that the safety of attendees is the campaign’s top priority.

“In anticipation of the hot temperature in Las Vegas on Sunday, we will have ample water available, misting fans, and cooling tents,” she said. “We also worked with United States Secret Service to make exception for guests to bring their own water bottles and purse size umbrellas through security.”

Registration for the event is required at donaldjtrump.com/events.

Nevada’s event isn’t the only rally recently that is being held in the desert heat. At a Turning Point rally in Phoenix on Thursday that featured Trump, 11 people were sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion while waiting outside.

Trump’s visit to the Silver State comes just over a week after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, becoming the first former president convicted of a felony.

Following that verdict, Trump’s presidential bid hasn’t seemed to falter. His campaign and the Republican National Committee announced a $141 million fundraising haul in May, which the campaign says shows support for Trump while facing what it called the “sham Biden trial.” The campaign reported it raised $53 million online in the 24 hours after the guilty verdict was read, noting that 25 percent of the donors in May were brand new to the 2024 campaign.

Polls consistently show Trump ahead of Biden in Nevada, even through the current president won the Silver State in 2020 by more than 30,000 votes. A Fox News poll released Thursday and conducted June 1 through June 4, show more Nevadans said they trust Trump to do a better job on the Israel-Hamas war, the economy and the border.

Ahead of his visit to the Silver State, Trump has made multiple announcements regarding Nevada, encouraging Nevadans to get out and vote in the June 11 primary. He also made an endorsement in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, backing former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

Trump has yet to endorse in the key Senate race that could determine party control of the Senate. In a crowded primary field, nationally backed Sam Brown and Dr. Jeff Gunter, former ambassador to Iceland under the Trump administration, have been vying for Trump’s support.

Ahead of Trump’s visit to the Silver State, Democratic leaders and organizations warned of what another Trump presidency would look like.

“We are standing here today together to make it clear before Donald Trump comes to Las Vegas that we will not stand for four more years of failed promises, of anti-worker schemes or of Trump’s billionaire-first scams,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno at a press conference Friday with local union workers.

In a press call on Thursday, Democratic Assemblyman Howard Watts discussed actions Trump took as president relating to the environment, such as backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement and giving tax breaks to big oil companies. Biden, on the other hand, has taken more than 320 climate actions and is working to save families money on their energy bills, Watts said.

“President Biden has by far done more to cut pollution, protect our environment, and promote our clean energy economy than any US president ever,” Watts said.

“Trump is out of touch with what our community needs and is the wrong choice for Nevada,” Watts said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

