100 Nevada National Guard troops activated as Hilary nears

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is activating 100 Nevada National Guard troops for duty in Southern Nevada ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is activating 100 Nevada National Guard troops to Southern Nevada ahead of Hurricane Hilary making landfall.

The troops will be staged to support southern counties impacted by the severe weather, according to a news release.

“Ahead of Hurricane Hilary, I’ve made the decision to activate 100 Nevada National Guardsmen to support Southern Nevada. These Guardsmen will be put in place to provide support to southern counties, which may be significantly impacted by flooding,” Lombardo said. “As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same. By making a plan ahead of time, Nevadans can ensure that their families and loved ones remain safe amidst Hurricane Hilary.”

The governor’s office remains in close communication with the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEM), the National Weather Service, and other regional partners in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary and potential flooding.

At this time, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Nevada from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Time to prepare

The governor’s office strongly encouraged all Nevadans to follow the guidance issued by the DEM and their local emergency officials.

Ahead of Hurricane Hilary, the DEM has issued the following guidance:

— Now is the time to prepare yourself and your household. As you prepare, tailor your plans and supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities.

— Discuss your needs and responsibilities and how people in the network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or specific needs such as operating medical equipment.

— Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your plan.

— Identify any additional help needed in an emergency, if you or anybody in your home is senior or has a disability, access, or functional requirement.

— Have several ways to receive alerts. Sign up to receive emergency notifications. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide. Check the settings on your mobile devices to ensure you can receive Wireless Emergency Alerts, which require no sign-up.

— Have an emergency charging option for your phone and other devices.

— Protect your home against storms. Declutter drains and gutters and bring in outside furniture.

— Learn your evacuation routes, practice with your household, pets, and identify where you will stay. Follow the instructions from local agencies who will provide the latest recommendations based on the threat to your community and appropriate safety measures.

— Make copies important personal, medical, financial, and insurance documents. If possible, keep them in a secure password protected digital space.

— Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks, pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

— Replenish supplies in your emergency kit and replace expired items as needed.

— Visit dem.nv.gov and click on Flood Information 2023 on the home page for more information on how to prepare for, stay safe during and returning home after a flooding incident.