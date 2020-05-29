105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Clark County

Clark County reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death over the preceding day, according to data posted Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

A volunteer prepares to swab a patient's nose as part of the test for COVID-19 at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The new cases reported on the health district’s coronavirus web page pushed the total for the county to 6,457 and the fatality increased the death toll to 340.

New cases were above the daily average of just under 83 over the preceding week. The health district estimates that 5,117 of those patients have recovered.

The single fatality was below the daily average of just under three over the period.

New cases and deaths are often redistributed after the district announces them to better reflect the dates they occurred, so the totals announced daily often do not match the district’s reconfigured data.

The county hospitalization rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak, registered its eighth straight daily decline, dipping to 19.28 percent of those who tested positive for the disease, excluding deaths. That rate has been steadily trending lower since peaking at 27.50 percent on April 10.

Wider testing of individuals with mild or no symptoms is expected to continue to drive that figure lower assuming that the reopening of businesses doesn’t ignite a second wave of the disease.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 142 new COVID-19 cases over the preceding day, raising the total to 8,350.

The increase was slightly above the daily average of just over 136 cases over the preceding week.

Nevada’s infection rate — the number of people diagnosed with the disease divided by the total people tested — continued its steady decline to reach 6.21 percent.

Public health experts say that, like the county hospitalization rate, the infection rate is a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the state. The rate peaked on April 23 at 12.66 percent.

Nevada’s death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 410. The agency typically updates that figure in the afternoon.

