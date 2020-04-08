11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County

Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Clark County overnight as the number of cases in Nevada climbed by 129, bringing the total caseload in the state to 2,216.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Clark County overnight as the number of cases in Nevada climbed by 129, bringing the total caseload in the state to 2,216, according to new data published Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new deaths in Clark County, which brought the total to 65 in the county.

The number of reported cases in the county of the disease caused by the new coronavirus increased by 144, to 1,878, it said.

The health district report came shortly after the state Department of Health and Human Services reported a third straight triple-digit increase in the daily reports early Wednesday.

State caseload was derived from tests on 18,639 people in the state, indicating an infection rate of nearly 12 percent. That figure is likely inflated, however, since most of those tested are either seriously ill or are known contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 held steady at 71, according to the state data.

New case numbers for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District. On Tuesday, the agency reported the number of deaths in the county had climbed by 13 to 54.

The health district also reported a total of 1,734 COVID-19 cases in Clark County, up from 1,608 on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.