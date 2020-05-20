114 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported for Clark County

Clark County recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Wednesday.

A volunteer prepares to swab a patient's nose as part of the test for COVID-19 at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The latest figures reported by the Southern Nevada Health District attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus pushed the county total to 5,650 cases and 314 deaths.

While both figures were above the average of the preceding week, the district distributed those cases and deaths over preceding days.

With cases, the district indicated it does that to reflect when the onset of symptoms began in diagnosed patients and uses other criteria if that date is not known.

In the case of deaths, the district said it adjusted the data to reflect the date of the death, or the date it was reported to the agency if the former is unavailable.

Those adjustments result in a smoothing of the curve of new cases and deaths to better reflect the trend of the outbreak in the county, health district experts say.

As a result of such distribution, the district showed only two new cases from the preceding day as of early Wednesday and no new deaths.

A supplemental report detailing other detail about the previous 24 hours was not immediately posted.

Earlier, Nevada reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 as the state’s infection rate continued to trend lower.

The new cases reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the total cases to 7,166. The cases were derived from tests on 91,171 people, producing an infection rate of 7.9 percent.

Reporting from local health districts and other county agencies placed the case number at 7,285. Such discrepancies are common because of differences in reporting cycles.

The statewide infection rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in Nevada than the fluctuating new cases figures, has been declining since peaking at 12.66 percent on April 23.

The state reported that results from 3,963 additional tests were reflected in Wednesday’s report.

The death toll remained unchanged at 373. That figure is typically updated in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

