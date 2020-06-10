116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County

The figures retreated after a one-day spike in cases for the county drew notice amid protests, business reopenings.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County recorded 116 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths over the preceding day, falling back below average levels of the past week after a one-day spike in cases, according to data posted Wednesday.

The new cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District, which brought the total in the county to 7,915, were below the daily average of just over 136 during the preceding week, while the fatalities were slightly below the daily average of just under three for the period. The death toll for the county now stands at 367.

They followed a one-day spike on Tuesday, when the district reported 207 cases, the most in 2½ weeks.

Health district epidemiologists reassign cases and deaths after they are reported to different dates in an effort to better capture when they occurred, so totals announced daily generally don’t match the detailed breakdowns provided by the health district.

A supplemental report from the district with estimated recoveries and details on the hospitalization rate was not immediately available.

Updated figures were expected shortly from the state Department of Health and Human Services. As of late Tuesday, the state had reported 10,030 COVID-19 cases and 444 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

