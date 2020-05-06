12 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases reported in Clark County

The jump in deaths was the biggest in the county in more than a week, matching the 12 new fatalities reported on April 28, according to Southern Nevada Health District data.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dozen deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday for Clark County along with 65 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The fatalities increased the county death toll to 238 and pushed the case total to 4,473.

The jump in deaths was the biggest in more than a week, matching the 12 new fatalities reported on April 28.

In contrast, the increase in cases was well below the daily average of nearly 86 new cases.

Earlier, Nevada reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, also below the daily average of over 110 cases over the last week.

The new cases raised the state total to 5,663, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

The statewide death toll remained unchanged at 176. The state typically updates the fatalities attributed to the disease later in the day.

The case figure was derived from tests on 49,275 people, resulting in an infection rate of 11.49 percent. Though likely elevated because of an easing shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies, that rate has been steadily declining in recent weeks as more people with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Many of those people apparently are being found to have other illnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.